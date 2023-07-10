3 Cryptos That Will Skyrocket Before 2025

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market is among the hardest to predict. Unlike normal businesses that trade in the stock market, cryptocurrencies don’t have underlying businesses that generate sales or profit and have a lot of speculation baked into their valuation. Still, use cases are steadily increasing from transactions to smart-contract-based blockchain applications like decentralized data storage and cloud computing, and they can be worth a lot more in the future.

By broadening the timescale, it becomes much easier to “predict” the price of some cryptos due to their halving mechanism, as seen with Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Of course, it is not guaranteed but if history keeps on repeating, BTC could see huge appreciation after its halving event next year.

Moreover, monetary policy is also expected to ease up next year. This should increase capital inflow into speculative assets like cryptocurrencies even more. That’s why I believe a new bull run is very likely by 2025, and buying into some solid projects will pave the way for substantial returns. Here are three such cryptos that I think will skyrocket before 2025.

Render Network (RNDR-USD)

The first crypto on my list is the Render Token (RNDR-USD). This decentralized GPU rendering network connects artists and studios needing GPU computing power with mining partners willing to rent their GPU capabilities out.

As more and more applications require high-quality graphics — such as gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, medical imaging, and artificial intelligence — the demand for GPU computing power is rising rapidly. According to a report by Statista, the global GPU market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2022 to 2032, reaching $400 billion.

Render Network leverages the power of blockchain to create a much more efficient, scalable, and secure rendering network where artists can access affordable and reliable GPU resources, and miners can earn rewards for providing their idle GPUs. Render Network uses a combination of manual and automatic proof of work systems, or in this case, proof of render, to verify that all art has been successfully rendered before payment disbursal and art release.

I believe that RNDR has a bright future ahead, as it is tapping into a huge and growing market that is in need of more efficient and decentralized solutions. Render Network has a strong team behind it, backed by parent company OTOY, which is a leading cloud graphics company that has worked with leading Hollywood studios. Render Network also has an impressive advisory board that includes industry leaders such as Ari Emanuel (CEO of Endeavor), JJ Abrams (Chairman and CEO of Bad Robot Productions), Brendan Eich (Founder and CEO of Brave Software and BAT), and Mike Winkelmann (Artist known as Beeple).

I think that RNDR could be the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) of the crypto sector, as it provides a similar service but in a more decentralized and accessible way. Nvidia is one of the leading GPU manufacturers in the world, with a market cap of over $1 trillion. If RNDR can capture even a fraction of Nvidia’s market share and value, it could easily multiply its price by several times in the next few years. Therefore, I think that RNDR is a crypto that will skyrocket before 2025.

Trias Token (TRIAS-USD)

Trias (TRIAS-USD) provides trustworthy and reliable intelligent autonomous systems through the three layers of the Trias Network: Leviatom, Prometh, and MagCarta.

Leviatom is the bottom layer that provides a decentralized global trusted computing infrastructure to ensure the genuine execution of a piece of software. Leviatom uses a novel consensus algorithm called Heterogeneous Consensus Graph (HCGraph), which combines Proof-of-Work (PoW), Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) mechanisms to achieve high scalability, security, and decentralization.

Prometh is the middle layer that provides a decentralized traceable-software development and distribution framework to ensure correct compositions and constructions of a piece of software. Prometh uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure to record the software development process and verify the software quality and integrity.

MagCarta is the top layer that provides a consensus-oriented programming paradigm and general-purpose smart contract ecosystem to orchestrate computing resources and software components and manage costs and benefits. MagCarta allows developers to create smart contracts that can run on any platform, such as server, PC, mobile, or IoT devices, and interact with any native application.

Simply put, this is a very complex project with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Accordingly, TRIAS has been on a sustained and steady uptrend this year, and I believe that TRIAS has a lot of potential in the smart contract space, as it offers a unique and innovative solution that can address some of the challenges faced by existing platforms.

Personally, I think TRIAS could be one of the next-generation smart contract platforms that can compete with the likes of Ethereum (ETH-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD), Polkadot (DOT-USD), and Solana (SOL-USD), which are some of the leading platforms in this space, though that will require some patience.

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD)

The third and final crypto on my list is Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD). This is a privacy-enhancing, proof-of-stake public blockchain with instant finality and an enterprise-ready, high-performance network that is built on a novel DAG-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. Indeed, the tech offered here is very compelling, but I’ve put it at the caboose of this list for a reason. I’ll explain that caveat after I go through the pros.

For starters, Aleph Zero claims to achieve high scalability, security, and decentralization without compromising on any of these aspects, a real feat if you’re familiar with the scalability trilemma. Aleph Zero also supports smart contracts and zero-knowledge proofs, which enable privacy-preserving transactions and applications.

Unfortunately, Aleph Zero has not solved the trilemma. It does have very good tech and utility, but the decentralization is lacking. The amount of era validators here is only 125, nominated by ~8000 nominators. That’s a significant caveat if you compare it to Ethereum’s 819,000 validator count on the Beacon Chain.

