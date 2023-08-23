3 Cryptos That Just Might Be Gearing Up for Sky-High Growth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in blockchain technology and various cryptocurrencies is certainly not for everyone.

The volatility of this sector is astronomical. And because of a lack of regulation (which most crypto aficionados are calling for), opaqueness and a lack of clarity – with respect to the internal workings of many projects – leave many accredited investors on the sidelines.

That said, a few crypto projects are generating interest among retail and institutional investors right now. These projects which are fueled by their native digital assets, provide real utility to end users.

At the end of the day, I think that’s what matters. Let’s dive into three cryptos with a realistic chance at providing long-term investors with sky-high growth.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the world’s number two cryptocurrency, but may be on a path to the top over the long term. What differentiates Ethereum from Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and many other proof-of-stake tokens is the network’s use of smart contracts. Ethereum is a versatile platform for rapid payments and smart contracts, transitioning to eco-friendly proof-of-stake for added value.

Ethereum shines alongside Bitcoin, together commanding 70% of crypto space. Ethereum’s versatility, quick payments, and smart contracts set it apart. Its 5-year growth potential could surpass Bitcoin, driven by ongoing eco-friendly development, with many experts predicting outperformance over the next two year, partly due to ongoing upgrades over this time frame.

For those looking for mega-cap exposure to this space, Etheruem is the way to go. Outside of Bitcoin, Ethereum is the top choice for big money investors with an eye for crypto. And given the option, many will choose Etheruem for its utility-generating network. In my view, this #2 token really is #1 in terms of growth potential in the mega-cap arena.

Render Token (RNDR-USD)

I’ve extensively covered Render Token (RNDR-USD) in my previous articles. It is a crypto project that has shown notable gains recently. Render utilizes blockchain for scalable graphics solutions, establishing a peer-to-peer marketplace for affordable GPU computing power in the graphics industry.

Render Token meets growing GPU demand in industries like gaming, AI, and medical imaging, aligning with a $400B global market projection. It’s a decentralized platform for renting GPU power, democratizing rendering via blockchain and smart contracts, with users rewarded in RNDR tokens.

Render Token benefits from rising demand in gaming, graphics, filmmaking, and AI, positioning it for significant growth. For those bullish on the secular tailwinds supporting these sectors, this is a crypto project to put on the radar right now.

Basic Attention (BAT-USD)

Explore Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) if you want to earn incentives while browsing. BAT integrates with Brave browser, replacing ads with rewarding ones, offering a unique way to earn while surfing. This model suits frequent computer users looking to earn while online.

Brave browser, despite lower popularity, boasts 50M+ users, marking a major success in the crypto realm. BAT stands out for its potential to reshape online ads, granting user control and fairness.

While speculative, BAT’s growth potential makes it a compelling buy at current levels. Amid privacy worries and demand for transparent ads, BAT stands out in 2023. It’s a top choice with strong potential, and while the most speculative on this list, could also have the most upside potential.

