3 Cryptos That Could Quintuple Your Money in 18 Months

The last quarter of 2021, the bull market for cryptocurrencies ended. The crypto winter was extended where Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged below $20,000. Then, hundreds of altcoins declined by more than 90%.

Now, as Bitcoin trades at new highs, it’s time to look at cryptocurrencies to buy for multibagger returns. Notably, the Bitcoin halving is due this month, indicating a trigger for a fresh rally. Further, with the possibility of rate cuts, it’s likely that the cryptocurrency bull market will gain further momentum in 2025.

Investors need to capitalize on this opportunity and consider exposure to quality altcoin. Even if the current bull market extends for another 12 to 18 months, altcoins can create millionaires. Let’s discuss three cryptocurrencies to buy for at least 5x returns before the end of 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

At the beginning of the year, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) was trading at nine cents. The rally has been sharp in the recent past with DOGE surging to current levels of 19 cents. I believe that DOGE has the potential to make new all-time highs in the current bull market.

The first point to note is that as Bitcoin trends higher, altcoins will follow. With Dogecoin’s strong community, the bullish trend is likely to remain in a broad-based cryptocurrencies rally.

However, the big catalyst remains the backing of Elon Musk and its potential implications. The recent rally in Dogecoin was triggered by rumors that Musk will add crypto to X. If this happens, I expect a bigger rally.

At the same time, Musk recently indicated that there is a possibility of purchasing Tesla cars with DOGE in the future. If this integration happens, multi-fold returns are likely in a matter of weeks. Therefore, the meme coin should not be ignored in the bull market.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

Although several altcoins skyrocketed in the last few months. Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) has remained subdued. But don’t lose patience yet, as ZIL can deliver 5x to 10x returns before the end of 2025.

Zilliqa differentiates itself as the world’s first network that uses the concept of sharding. By dividing transactions among miners for parallel transaction verification, Zilliqa has the advantage of speed coupled with a low transaction cost. Also, the blockchain solves the challenge of scalability.

In the crypto bull market, as more dApps are built on the Zilliqa, the demand for ZIL (native token) will swell. With ZIL, users can pay for products and services along with buying and selling NFTs. Importantly, ZIL offers an attractive APR of 10.23%. For an undervalued token, the APR is attractive and among the reasons to consider some exposure to ZIL.

inSure DeFi (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE-USD) is another project that holds immense promise. While Bitcoin has surged, SURE has remained sideways in the last 12 months. This seems like a good buying opportunity as the crypto bull market rages.

As an overview, inSure is the world’s first crypto portfolio insurance system. Over the years, losses for investors due to scammers has swelled. inSure provides protection to the portfolio from scammers, devaluation and stolen funds.

Additionally, SURE token has a strong use case. To elaborate, as user holding 500,000 SURE tokens has an insurance value of $140,000 for a period of two years. There are insurance plans for holding even a relatively small number of tokens. A user holding 2,500 tokens is insured for $1,000 for a period of four months. At the same time, SURE tokens offer an attractive APR that’s currently at 24%.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

