3 Cryptos So Bizarre You Won’t Believe They’re Real

With the recent resurgence of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), cryptocurrencies are back in discussion among the general public. Some cryptocurrencies are easier for the layperson to understand than others. For example, at its simplest definition, Bitcoin represents a digital form of gold, intended to protect against inflation using a limited supply.

Other currencies, like Solana (SOL-USD) or Ethereum (ETH-USD), back their value through blockchain technologies and software ecosystems to provide better transactional security. However, while these currencies intend to legitimize themselves, an unending stream of bizarre cryptos hits the internet every day.

As a general disclaimer, any of the following cryptocurrencies are not usually recommended. However, these three cryptos serve as examples of the unique and creative approaches to currency marketing. Please keep in mind that none of the following coins have any intrinsic value — rather, they build off of existing crypto technologies to offer new coins.

BORED Coin (BORED-USD)

Listed less than a week ago on Coinranking, BORED Coin (BORED-USD) represents a departure from traditional crypto-gaming coins. As a brand new coin, its creators have been somewhat nebulous about its exact function, but it seems to be tied to a massive online gaming network project.

Moreover, the developer aims to host temporary events via browser applications, such as live games with thousands of players. People can find more information about these events by subscribing to the the currency’s newsletter or its Warpcast page.

Where it gets truly bizarre is that the BORED Coin seems to be intended for use within the events as they take place in the metaverse. This essentially makes the cryptocurrency an in-game token that can increase in value as others participate in the ecosystem.

ZEUS (ZEUS-USD)

A coin tied to the value of a Bitcoin to Solana interchangeability platform, ZEUS (ZEUS-USD) aims to streamline the process for developers who need to switch between both platforms seamlessly. This cryptocurrency also has a more legitimate basis in technology than other meme coins and bizarre cryptos out there. It currently trades at a fully diluted market cap of $689 million, meaning it’s gaining mass slowly as it reaches the one-dollar mark.

Per the developer, the system operates by utilizing “chain-agnostic” transactions, which have no specific blockchain attached to their function. These transactions are then proposed to a Solana network and stored. This proposition of transaction occurs via “Zeus Nodes” to become part of the Zeus network’s program state.

The outcome of the proposal, if accepted, then encrypts itself with programmable signatures. The Zeus Node can then relay this information to a new, specified target blockchain and check for fraudulent transactions.

Dentacoin (DCN-USD)

Perhaps the tamest of bizarre cryptos, Dentacoin (DCN-USD) markets itself as a cryptocurrency by dentists for dentists. This coin is not an alternative to fiat currency, but rather a secure token for exchanging dental information. Thus, dentists can use the proprietary iteration of Ethereum the coin builds off of to initiate interactions for data exchange.

Moreover, the Dentacoin project seeks to promote oral hygiene via the Dentacare app by “gamifying” oral care. It also utilizes a platform called DentaVox to survey patient experiences and opinions on dental care to improve provider results. Ultimately, the project’s founders envision DCN as a dental service payment method. This could help speed up transactions and lower the processing fees associated with credit cards or insurance billing.

As such, Dentacoin serves as a proof of concept in the blockchain token sector of cryptocurrency when applied to healthcare.

