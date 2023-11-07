3 Cryptos Poised to Outperform the Stock Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are many ways to take advantage of this great momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Of course, the big names have shown great performance in the last few days — but let’s not forget about altcoins. These emerging projects have a solid future with great potential for future growth. Here are three top performing cryptos to add to your portfolio. Let’s take a look.

THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE-USD) is a game changer for cryptocurrencies. It’s like the Swiss Army Knife of decentralized finance, as it offers a suite of services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. You can trade one cryptocurrency for another without the headache of traditional order books, thanks to its automated market maker. Not to mention, RUNE isn’t just a token — it’s the lifeblood of this ecosystem, governing the platform and driving security.

Let’s now talk about the latest developments that have crypto investors excited. THORChain has delivered on its promises, adding a no-settlement, no-interest loan protocol. It’s like easy and secure crypto lending. Real-time exchanges change the rules of the game, making them a competitor in the realm of core exchanges. Expansion to BNB Smart Chain and BEP-20 assets adds even more diversity to its arsenal.

Their Q3 performance statistics are quite a sight to behold. Total USD volume has soared, daily trading volumes are up and the liquidity pool is growing. In addition, users are able to create funds for a variety of whitelisted assets. This flexibility is a game changer for investors looking to diversify their portfolio. In a world of possibilities, THORChain is grabbing attention as a versatile and promising option in top performing cryptos.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM-USD), is like a cryptocurrency superhero who came to fight slow, expensive and environmentally unfriendly blockchains. It does this by connecting a series of blockchains, creating an interconnected ecosystem.

This project is also concerned with making blockchain technology easier for developers to understand and use. It has a modular system to demystify decentralized applications and increase overall accessibility. In addition, the cryptocurrency has a communication protocol between blockchains to prevent blockchain networks from becoming isolated.

The origin of Cosmos dates back to 2014 when Tendermint, an essential part of the project, was born. Then, in 2016, it launched a white paper, and the following year had a token sale. ATOMs are the heroes in this story, as they are earned through a special algorithm and help secure the project’s main blockchain, the Cosmos Hub. They also play an important role in the network’s decision making.

Speaking of recent news, a report provides us with a detailed analysis of what is happening in the Cosmos world, specifically regarding the stability of the project’s transaction volume and the improvement of the token’s variety and liquidity. ATOM has become the core asset of the ecosystem and has proven its resilience even in tough times.

Trust Wallet (TWT)

The Trust Wallet Token (TWT-USD) is a useful cryptocurrency benefiting users of Trust Wallet, a mobile wallet for a wide variety of native assets and popular blockchains’ tokens. TWT holders can enjoy in-app discounts on cryptocurrency and the use of decentralized exchange services. In addition, users can influence Trust Wallet’s governance and vote on upgrade proposals.

This token, which was initially launched on Binance Chain as BEP-2, was relaunched as a BEP-20 on Binance Smart Chain in 2020. Recently, TWT experienced an impressive price surge of 18% increase in one week.

This increase was due to its exciting inclusion in Binance Futures. Trust Wallet’s desire to expand and increase trade options makes it an attractive option to consider in your cryptocurrency portfolio.

In addition, during a specific period, it ran a promotion where users had the opportunity to win a share of $50,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) when making trades. Over 3,000 users qualified for this promotion and more than 3,700 new BTC addresses made their first THORChain-powered exchange using Trust Wallet. The cryptocurrency world’s growing interest and adoption of TWT reinforces it as one of the top performing cryptos.

