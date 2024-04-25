3 Cryptos Defying the Skeptics and Quietly Minting Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are already 88,200 crypto millionaires spread out around the world, so the idea of cryptos minting millionaires is not new. So, there is a need to play the space, especially since Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rewards were cut in half last Friday. In the past, the event caused the price of Bitcoin to rise sharply. At its present level of around $66,500, Bitcoin is in a great situation to continue rising.

Bitfinex forecasts that the supply dynamics post the fourth halving will lead to five times more demand for the crypto. This means that the search for cryptos that mint millionaires will get hotter going forward, as Bitcoin pushes us into a new rally.

But the names we’ll look at aren’t Bitcoin. If you want huge profits, think altcoins. The market value of the first of these coins dropped recently. Even though it went down, its past 750% rally shows that it might be able to bounce back.

At the top of the artificial intelligence market is a coin that has become a major player. With growth of more than 700% in the first quarter, it takes advantage of the growing need for projects that use AI.

Lastly, a crypto platform that focuses on AI boasts a one-year return of 201%, improving how people connect with AI technologies.

Mantra (OM-USD)

Mantra (OM-USD) is seeing some fluctuation in market performance, down over 6% over the last week to change hands for 69 cents, a slowdown no one saw coming for a cryptocurrency that rallied 750% in a short period. It’s still up over 2,000% on a one-year basis, though.

The project recently launched an incubator at Dubai World Trade Center and launched a blockchain innovation incubation program. The goal of these projects is straightforward: More blockchain project innovation will boost Mantra adoption and developer involvement, and the price rise will also persist.

In addition to increasing involvement, Mantra has technical and community advantages. Instead of developing a new coin, the community supports OM, the Mantra Chain native token; the aim is to simplify the ecosystem and improve the value offered to OM holders.

Overall, Mantra is in a good position. In order to further its goal of tokenizing different assets, including real estate, investment funds, and artwork, it just closed on an investment of $11 million. In order to increase its worldwide footprint, it also hopes to get banking licenses in the UAE and Hong Kong.

Delysium (AGI-USD)

As we continue to look at cryptocurrencies that are making winners, our next choice is Delysium (AGI-USD). It was the best-performing AI-focused cryptocurrency in the first quarter of 2024, with a value increase of over 700%.

The rise in Delysium’s value is related to more people being interested in projects that focus on AI; thanks to Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) $2 trillion market cap, everyone is on the lookout to invest in the AI trend. As more buyers look for open alternatives to popular AI goods, this fits in with that trend.

One of Delysium’s innovative apps is Lucy, a web3 operating system driven by AI. This technology helps people use crypto and permissionless on-chain things by using natural language.

Setting up a user’s “AI-twin” is on Delysium’s plan as a big step toward making the virtual world more active. Delysium wants to make a virtual world where 100 billion AI characters and 1 billion people can live together.

Delysium has also made a “playable white paper” that shows information about games in a way that makes it easier to understand and more fun than regular white papers.

Players stake to get AGI, the platform’s currency. The value of these tokens goes up as users trade and vote on game ideas. Therefore, because of the project’s unique features and strong technology, AGI coins are a good way to invest in the growing blockchain game industry. Hence, it’s one of the best cryptos minting millionaires.

SingularityNET (AGIX-USD)

We finish off this list of cryptos-minting millionaires with SingularityNET (AGIX-USD), which focuses on AI and has a one-year return of 201%.

Customers may explore, test, and choose from an expanding collection of AI algorithms in SingularityNET’s AI Marketplace.

In addition, SingularityNET’s OpenCog Hyperon project aims to create a general AI system that can be expanded and is free to use. Using a shared knowledge base, different AI methods, such as Neuro Symbolic AI and Evolutionary Learning Systems, can work together and improve each other in this joint setting.

The Cardano community is also funding AI projects to help SingularityNET and Cardano work together even more and add AI services to the environment.

In all respects, SingularityNET aims to create a platform for technological singularity through its blockchain and AI developments. Plans for the platform’s future include improving its core technology and expanding the use of AGIX.

