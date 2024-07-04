3 Cryptos That Could Make Your Grandchildren Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The recent sell-off in the crypto market creates an exciting opportunity to load up on high-potential cryptos. With the market’s current choppiness, investing in the best cryptos before a likely bull run later this year could prove incredibly rewarding.

Investor optimism in crypto has been tremendous over the past 12 months. This resurgence is linked to the growing use cases for crypto and blockchain technology in AI, real-world asset tokenization, and more. Hence, such exciting developments hint at sustained long-term growth in the market, making it an opportune time to explore high-potential cryptos.

That said, three crypto giants are poised to keep their investors laughing to the bank. These cryptos boast a laundry list of use cases and have a proven track record of offering incredible long-term value for their investors. Moreover, with a more risk-on sentiment, anticipate a substantial rally in these high-potential cryptos.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is often hailed as a premier safe-haven asset that continues to cement its leadership position in the crypto realm. Its powerful, decentralized network effectively safeguards against the financial manipulations impacting traditional systems. Moreover, with only 21 million Bitcoins ever to be mined, its scarcity will continue driving its value higher.

Bitcoin has dipped 10% in the past month, yet it still outshines other assets with a robust 44% YTD gain. A lot of it is due to regulatory breakthroughs it has made, such as the SEC’s nod to a Bitcoin Spot ETF, expanding its appeal in the broader market. The successful Bitcoin halving event has propped its position further, positioning it for a strong year-end rally.

With the anticipation building around the interest rate cuts later this year, the $100,000 mark for BTC appears increasingly attainable. Therefore, investors are eyeing massive opportunities for growth in this trailblazing crypto player.

Ethereum (ETH)

Source: shutterstock.com/BT Side

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is another bellwether crypto and a cornerstone in the altcoin realm. Through its powerful ecosystem, Ethereum underpins a variety of blockchain verticals, including decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and others. Hence, Ethereum plays a critical role in driving the overarching sentiment in the burgeoning crypto landscape.

Moreover, we could see a healthy run-up in Ethereum’s value with the potential launch of Ethereum ETFs. Insights from senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas point to potential SEC approval by early July, adding to investor optimism. Hence, we could see a similar positive impact with Bitcoin, drawing significant interest from hedge funds.

Furthermore, the anticipated rate cuts later in the year could substantially boost token prices and enhance staking Ethereum’s appeal, offering investors greater yields. Moreover, forecasts point to Ethereum soaring to $40,000 by the decade’s end, a potential 1090% increase from current prices.

Solana (SOL)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Amidst a sea of altcoins, Solana (SOL-USD) emerges as a standout network. Through its proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, it offers superior transaction throughput and higher energy efficiency compared to its peers. Often dubbed an ‘Ethereum Killer,’ Solana shines with a staggering throughput capacity of 50,000 transactions per second, compared to just 14 per second with Ethereum. This setup facilitates faster approval of new blocks, catapulting Solana to the forefront of decentralized applications like NFTs and finance protocols.

Moreover, Solana adds to its bull case by expanding its innovative mobile strategy. Furthermore, it has been making bold strides into the smartphone realm, debuting the Saga, its inaugural web3-enabled phone. Also, it is actively rolling out a second model to broaden its appeal further.

Furthermore, in early 2022, Solana Pay was launched, transforming how transactions are handled by connecting consumers with merchants. This system facilitates almost instantaneous, nearly free transactions, translating into substantially higher profits for merchants.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

