3 Cryptos Blending Utility and AI Exposure for Huge Upside

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency are inarguably two of the most significant technologies of this generation. Companies that can successfully mix the two while finding utility have a real chance at creating incredible value.

That combination of factors is still relatively nascent. There is no clear leader in the cryptocurrency space blending artificial intelligence to create real world use cases and utility. Instead, there are a bunch of companies and crypto projects all vying to do exactly that.

This article will cover three such cryptos. Each has huge upside simply for the fact that it touches on the aforementioned factors. Each is also risky given how much can go wrong in the cryptocurrency space. Invest wisely and remain cognizant of the fact that most of your capital should be directed toward safer investments.

Theta Network (THETA-USD)

Theta Network (THETA-USD) is a blockchain-based video streaming platform. The project leverages artificial intelligence to deliver content better and to improve content discovery.

The project utilizes artificial intelligence to personalize content recommendations for viewers. It does so based on watch history and individual user preferences. As you might imagine that is valuable to advertisers who can direct certain products and services to consumers based on their profiles.

I’d argue that makes Theta Network particularly compelling among cryptocurrencies overall. The combination of content recommendation and ad monetization is very much analogous to businesses like Google.

Cryptocurrencies are not going to overthrow dominant business models by and large. Instead, they will simply add the benefits of the blockchain to those businesses. Theta Network is attempting to improve a well-worn business model with the addition of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It will remain among cryptocurrencies to watch for that reason and certainly has the potential to multiply in price moving forward.

Grok (GROK-USD)

Grok (GROK-USD) is one of the more interesting and currently relevant applications of AI and cryptocurrency. It is currently gaining a lot of attention for Grok GPT, a generative pre-trained Transformer that operates under the same principles as ChatGPT.

I’ll get back to that in a minute but I’d like to also note that Grok also leverages artificial intelligence, for example using it in the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The real star of the show though is Grok GPT. It is particularly relevant as it is currently being leveraged at X, formerly Twitter. Grok is offered as an enhanced search feature available to premium and premium plus subscribers of X. It is said to provide humorous responses to user queries.

The fact that grok GPT is currently being leveraged by other companies is a clear example of its utility. In fact, one could easily argue that monetization is the most relevant utility of all.

VAIOT (VAI-USD)

VAIOT (VAI-USD) utilizes artificial intelligence and the blockchain, creating a platform that offers what are referred to as intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs).

Those personal assistants are available via mobile devices and use the voice commands as the user interface. It can be used for things including the creation of custom contracts that are then stored on the blockchain. The link above also provides a use case where a hypothetical user is in need of a car insurance policy. That user leverages the intelligent virtual assistant to secure the policy, which is then backed up on the blockchain.

One of the more compelling aspects of the project is that it can be used to create legally compliant smart contracts. It is a pretty interesting application of AI voice commands to complex business processes. The project clearly has real-world utility making VAIOT one of many AI blockchain projects to watch. Many cryptos will blend utility and AI moving forward, exploding in price due to that combination of factors. VAIOT may very well be one of them.

