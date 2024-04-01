3 Cryptocurrency Stocks Set to Soar in the Next Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies arise for those looking for long-term gain. Three notable companies are expected to rule the bitcoin sector over the next ten years.

The first one’s notable hashrate growth demonstrates its dedication to increasing mining activities. This increasing trend highlights the company’s potential for revenue growth and reflects increased competitiveness. The second one highlights the critical role that mining output plays in performance. The company reflects how the exponential rise in Bitcoin production translates into skyrocketing revenue statistics. In the meantime, the third one is positioned as a strong competitor in the market. This is based on the company’s strategic focus on cutting mining costs and growing its facilities.

Learn how these businesses use resilience and forethought to negotiate the unstable Bitcoin ecosystem. With plans to improve its fleet strategically, the first one hopes to treble its hashrate by 2024, indicating significant growth potential. The second one’s impressive recovery in adjusted EBITDA demonstrates its resilience to market swings. Lastly, the third one maintains its position as an industry leader thanks to its aggressive facility expansions and effective cost control.

Bitfarms (BITF)

The hashrate of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) increased considerably, based on Bitfarms’ focus on growing its mining operations. Bitfarms uplifted its hashrate sequentially by 7% in Q4 2023 to reach 6.5 EH/s, which was 6.1 EH/s in Q3.

For Bitfarms, the rise in hashrate directly affects the company’s fundamental capability to mine Bitcoin and generate income. By increasing their hash rate, Bitfarms may continue to mine more bitcoins. Higher hashrates also strengthen Bitfarm’s prolonged growth momentum by making it more resilient to changes in network difficulties.

Looking forward, Bitfarms presented plans for fleet growth and upgrades to significantly boost mining capacity and operational effectiveness. By the end of 2024, the company may triple its hashrate to 21 EH/s, indicating significant room for expansion in its mining activities. In addition, Bitfarms wants to increase fleet efficiency by 34% to 23 w/TH, focusing on optimizing profitability and operational performance.

Finally, deploying highly efficient mining machinery, such as Bitmain T21 miners, throughout Bitfarms’ new and current mining facilities is a component of the fleet update and growth plans. Therefore, Bitfarms solidifies its lead in the Bitcoin mining sector.

Marathon (MARA)

Bitcoin production and top-line for Marathon (NASDAQ:MARA) have a strong correlation, with higher output leading to much higher revenue growth. Marathon’s Bitcoin production boosted by 210% year-over-year (YoY) in 2023 to hit 12,852 Bitcoins. The boost in output led to a solid 229% YoY increase in the top line. In 2023, the consolidated revenue was $387.5 million.

As Bitcoin production and revenue positively correlate, it highlights how crucial mining output is to assessing Marathon’s performance. Marathon may mine more Bitcoin as it expands its mining operations and raises its hash rate, which increases income generation.

Moreover, Marathon’s capacity to take advantage of rising average Bitcoin prices magnifies the effect of increasing production on revenue growth even more. Marathon boosts its overall financial performance and optimizes its income potential by deliberately scheduling its Bitcoin sales and taking advantage of market trends.

Finally, Marathon’s adjusted EBITDA has improved. After a negative bottom line ($543.4 million loss) in 2022, Marathon had a rapid turnaround in 2023, delivering a record adjusted EBITDA of $419.9 million. Hence, this indicates the company’s increased operating profitability and efficiency.

Riot (RIOT)

With an average cost of $7,539 per bitcoin in 2023 against $11,225 in 2022, Riot (NASDAQ:RIOT) considerably dropped its mining costs. This vital drop in mining expenses stands at 33.1% YoY. Riot’s operational edge, tech innovation, and strategic power management measures have led to uplifted profitability margins based on the lowering of mining costs.

Moreover, Riot built its 1 gigawatt Corsicana facility and expanded its 700-megawatt Rockdale facility. Riot’s focus on expanding its operations and mining capacity can be observed in the Rockdale Facility expansion. Similarly, when the Corsicana Facility becomes operational, it may become the biggest Bitcoin mining facility in the world, solidifying Riot’s lead in the sector.

Furthermore, Riot’s hash rate capability increased progressively from 9.7 exahashes per second (EH/s) in 2022 to 12.4 EH/s in 2023, a solid YoY increase of 28.9% in hash rate capacity. Overall, Riot emphasizes expanding its mining operations and capitalizing on technical developments to improve efficiency and competitiveness in its hash rate capacity growth.

