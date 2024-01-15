3 Cryptocurrencies Destined to Be the Next Big Millionaire Makers

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To maximize returns in the cryptocurrency market, investors have aim for high future growth potential. Realistically, investing in young projects that show promise will give investors opportunities to grow wealth.

Let’s delve into three top cryptos that investors would do well to consider.

Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin (TON-USD) emerged from the revival of Telegram Open Network (TON), a blockchain initially created by messaging giant Telegram in 2018. Despite setbacks and Telegram’s abandonment, the TON Foundation breathed new life into the project, renaming it The Open Network.

Toncoin, formerly Gram, is TON’s native cryptocurrency, conceived to simplify financial transactions through an easy-to-use app. The platform employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) model that ensures scalability and reliability. Specifically, the ambitious developers intend to create a broad ecosystem encompassing decentralized storage, services, and an anonymous network..

Incredible transaction speed sets TON apart. Those rates reached a world record of 104,715 TPS in a recent audit conducted by CertiK. This surpasses its previous achievement of 55,000 TPS and beats other major blockchains and payment networks such as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Visa (NYSE:V).

Its community has flourished with over 3.5 million accounts and 815,000 active wallets. The report reflects robust daily transactions and steady growth in asset categories such as Jetton wallets, NFTs, DNS TON sales, and transaction volume.

Lido DAO (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO-USD) is like the “brain” of cryptocurrency participation. Imagine it as a sort of decentralized project that provides the infrastructure for you to stake your Ethereum (ETH-USD) and earn rewards.

Instead of leaving your ETH tied up, Lido gives you ETH tokens that represent your ETH staked and the rewards you get for participating. This decentralized project is protected by a mix of decentralized governance, audited codes, and smart contracts. All have ensured that it is safe and secure.

Also, it has its own power token. The LDO token is not only a currency but also the key to making important decisions about Lido’s future.

In December, Lido DAO had an impressive month. Although some people withdrew their ETH, the total value grew by more than 10%, reaching more than $21 billion. In addition, more than 7,600 new participants joined the participation party. And, they approved exciting proposals, such as a community module and bridges to bring participation to other networks.

In October 2023, Lido DAO voted for a Simple Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) Module. This basically means that they are diversifying their node operators, much like a team of superheroes with unique skills. They want to make participation more accessible to everyone, using advanced technology and learnings from previous tests.

Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS-USD) is a unique cryptocurrency that uses the GHOSTDAG protocol, offering faster and more secure transactions compared to traditional blockchains. It operates on a blockDAG structure, allowing parallel blockchains to coexist, improving consensus and minimizing confirmation times.

The recent release of Testnet 11 (TN 11) is a major step, as it switches to the Rust programming language to improve performance. This enables reaching the pioneering figure of 10 blocks per second (BPS) and showing advantages such as increased efficiency. Testnet 11 updates focus on optimizing peer-to-peer communication and storage efficiency. As a result, it ensures smooth operation under large transaction volumes.

The integration of Wrapped Kaspa into the Polygon (MATIC-USD) and BNB (BNB-USD) networks expands the possibilities in the DeFi space, offering users more choice and flexibility. Also, Chainge Finance plays a vital role, acting as a digital bridge builder. Further, it allows for secure integration with its robust distributed control rights management (DCRM) technology.

This move not only fosters community ties but also positions Kaspa as a dynamic force in the evolving DeFi ecosystem. Therefore, the integration offers a diverse DeFi landscape, inviting users to explore novel applications and unique features within Kaspa.

