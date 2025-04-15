3 Crypto Stocks to Buy the Dip Before Bitcoin Regains Lost Ground

The cryptocurrency market has been suffering over the past month as multiple domestic and international factors continue to dent investor sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC), especially, has been taking a hit lately, with the cryptocurrency falling below $74,000 earlier last week on fears that the economy could slip into a recession after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs.

However, Bitcoin has regained some of the lost ground over the past week after Trump temporarily paused the tariffs, and the cryptocurrency is on track to resume its northbound journey. That said, Bitcoin is still sharply below its all-time high attained late last year and it is an ideal time to buy the dip.

We have selected three stocks, such as Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days.

Bitcoin Price Recovering After Setback

Bitcoin started a fresh increase last week after Trump announced a 90-day halt on tariffs. He had earlier announced a 10% baseline tariff on all trading partners of the United States and a staggering 145% tariff on Chinese imports.

Wall Street recorded one of its worst days following the announcement, with indexes plunging sharply, resulting in $6.2 trillion being wiped out of markets in just two sessions. However, markets made a solid rebound just a day later after Trump announced a temporary pause, with the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recording one of their best days in Wall Street’s history.

Bitcoin has since resumed its ascent and was hovering above $85,750 on Monday night and is on track to surpass $90,000. Also, inflation declined unexpectedly in March. The consumer price index fell 0.1% month over month in March, its first monthly decline since May 2020.

This has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could resume its interest rate cuts in the coming months. Higher interest rates for a longer period can have a negative impact on cryptocurrencies by dampening investor interest in high-risk assets, increasing the cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like Bitcoin, and strengthening the U.S. dollar, which is often considered a headwind for the crypto market.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.1% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 47.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 16.5%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.5% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

