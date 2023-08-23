3 Crypto Safe Havens You Can Count On as Market Fears Escalate

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the financial realm, when one hears the phrase “safe haven,” visions of gleaming gold bars or rock-solid government bonds usually come to mind. Surprisingly, the buzz around the best crypto safe havens alters this age-old narrative. As the financial tide turns, traditional paradigms are getting a makeover.

Yet, amidst the cacophony of digital currencies, a select few stand out for their real-world utility and long-term bull cases. While the decentralized essence of the blockchain offers a fresh layer of security, protecting investors from traditional banking pitfalls, it’s crucial to tread with care. Despite the allure of trustworthy cryptocurrency picks, the realm isn’t devoid of risks. As some cryptos wobble, discerning investors eye stable crypto investments, hunting for gems promising returns and resilience.

So here are the best cyptos to consider.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Source: shutterstock.com/Maestro-0111

In the vast constellation of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reigns supreme, casting its shadow across the digital currency universe. As 2023 unfolds, Bitcoin gleams with promise. Despite facing the winds of a recent price tumble, it’s commendably rallied from $17,000 to a robust $31,000, exemplifying its tenacity. Drawing allure from its distinctive characteristics, capped supply, and robust transaction volume, Bitcoin beckons both retail investors and institutional giants, hungry for a touchstone of stability.

With 2024’s halving event inching closer, aligning with Bitcoin will likely pay investors many dividends. The most ominous specters of Federal rate hikes are seemingly in the past; the sun seems poised to shine even brighter on Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. The tantalizing $30,000 mark serves as a crucial litmus test and should BTC breach and steadfastly hold this line, it might be in for an unprecedented ascent. And if Standard Chartered’s prediction is anything to go by, we could be gazing at a dazzling $50,000 by year-end, potentially skyrocketing to a staggering $120,000 by 2024.

Ethereum (ETH)

Source: viktoryabov / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum (ETH-USD), the dazzling jewel in the crypto realm, boasts a medley of versatile applications, from lightning-quick payments to the ingenuity of smart contracts facilitating automated payments. Though it may not be at the top of the heap in the crypto realm, its multifaceted use cases set it apart from its peers. As we gaze into the next half-decade, the winds of change seem to favor Ethereum, with speculations rife over it, knocking off BTC from its perch.

As revealed by Ethereum’s visionary founder, Vitalik Buterin, in 2022, the platform’s ongoing merge will achieve 55% of its developmental milestones. Yet, the merger’s full potential, especially its commitment to a reduced carbon footprint, remains under-celebrated, making ETH an excellent bet at current levels.

Moreover, Ethereum’s true trump card lies in its pioneering role in smart contracts, fortified by early adoption and a robust developer ecosystem. As the curtains rise on Ethereum’s future, the narrative seems clear: backed by significant developmental strides, its potential 5-year trajectory could overshadow Bitcoin’s prominence. This makes it one of the best crypto safe havens.

Cardano (ADA)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock

Cardano (ADA-USD) presents one of the most compelling long-term players in the realm of cryptocurrency. If any of the so-called altcoins is to shine brilliantly in the long run, the smart money seems to be on Cardano.

Central to Cardano’s philosophy is an unwavering commitment to scientific principles. Given that cryptocurrencies are inextricably linked with the rigors of computer science, Cardano’s commitment to these principles positions it on solid ground. The cryptocurrency’s stringent developmental approach mandates that all software and protocols undergo demanding peer review before integration. This meticulous strategy suggests that Cardano’s growth trajectory appears more measured than its counterparts.

Therefore, Cardano’s systematic approach, prioritizing thorough vetting and foundational robustness, might be its most formidable asset.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Crypto Safe Havens You Can Count On as Market Fears Escalate appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.