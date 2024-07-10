3 Crypto Kings Poised to Rule the Coming Bull Run

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For investors looking to gain exposure to digital assets, there are certainly plenty of options to choose from. Indeed, with thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, it can be hard to know which cryptos to buy. It’s my view that kicking off one’s search with the top crypto kings – those large-cap tokens that have proven growth trajectories – may be the best place to start. So, let’s do that.

These three cryptos to buy are among the best in the digital asset space, for various reasons. Whether it’s because they’re viewed as stores of value, have lightning-fast capabilities, or are consistently seeing new innovation and technological upgrades, there are reasons to consider top crypto projects from a growth perspective.

I’d certainly put the following three projects in the “crypto kings” bucket. For those seeking high-quality assets in this space, here’s what these three tokens may be worth considering.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Source: Sittipong Phokawattana / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) remains a premier safe-haven asset, fortified by its decentralized network and limited supply of 21 million coins. Despite a recent 10% dip, Bitcoin is still up 44% on the year. And while momentum is clearly to the downside, there’s a lot to like about this token’s setup right now.

For one, Bitcoin’s recent halving has further limited the amount of new Bitcoin generated on this network. Combined with the SEC’s recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, and investors have seen a stark supply/demand imbalance which had previously sent this token to fresh all-time highs this year.

Now, much of the enthusiasm around future demand may have been premature. An argument could be made that significant future price gains have been pulled forward. Accordingly, this recent decline may not be surprising to many investors.

That said, the question is where Bitcoin will go from here. Concerns around Mt. Gox liquidations may be overblown, and that’s also a headwind that’s probably largely priced in. If the digital asset space rallies in line with interest rate cuts, Bitcoin will likely be a key leader higher. For those looking for exposure to this space, there are few safer options right now than Bitcoin, in my view.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Solana (SOL-USD) is another token that’s seen some steep declines of late. Now trading around $140 per token, Solana is down roughly 20% over the past three months. However, many investors have good reason to eye a potential rebound in this large-cap crypto project.

Solana’s LayerZero integration has boosted its appeal, enhancing connectivity and transaction efficiency. In many metrics, Solana outperforms Ethereum (ETH-USD), including on key metrics such as speed and scalability, which Solana has a key advantage.

Solana, using PoS and its PoH method, processes transactions 46x faster than Ethereum and 5x faster than Polygon. With vast room for speed enhancement, Solana leads in decentralized exchanges like Jupiter, Orca, and supports major stablecoin transactions, integrating Solana Pay with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and launching its Saga Phone for Web3 apps.

Solana has faced significant hurdles recently, including network congestion, security issues from spam transactions, and FTX’s discounted token liquidation to settle debts. However, these challenges are being addressed, with ongoing updates and FTX completing its token sale in May. Although the market may have shifted to a more bearish tone, Solana remains a strong player in the crypto space and has more advantages than Ethereum and Bitcoin. That’s particularly the case when one looks at ecosystem growth, at least right now.

Aptos (APT-USD)

Source: Thomas Neveu / Shutterstock.com

Launched in October 2022, Aptos (APT-USD) is a fresh Layer-1 blockchain that uses a unique Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus and Move programming language for secure, scalable transactions. This project aims to lead in Web3 dApp development with Move’s safety features and Block-STM for rapid parallel transaction processing, processing up to 160,000 transactions per second.

In the bustling crypto industry, the Aptos Foundation recently proposed integrating Aave V3 onto its Layer 1 blockchain, Aptos’s mainnet. The integration began with a “temperature check” phase to gather initial feedback from Aave’s governance community. With positive initial feedback, this proposal advanced to a “snapshot vote” phase for formal voting.

Additionally, to boost adoption, the Aptos Foundation integrated ChainLink’s (LINK-USD) price feeds with the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This move aimed to enhance data accuracy and cross-chain capabilities, bolstering Aave V3’s resilience on Aptos beyond EVM-compatible networks. Aptos, initially developed at Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) remains a top crypto project investors look to for growth as well as specialized security and functionality. For long-term investors, this is a relatively overlooked crypto project I think deserves a place among the cryptos to buy on this list.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or

indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Crypto Kings Poised to Rule the Coming Bull Run appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.