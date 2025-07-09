3 Crypto-Focused Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Heads Toward New High

Cryptocurrencies have remained relatively stable despite investors showing caution ahead of tariff announcements that were expected on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Bitcoin (BTC) made little movement but held onto its gains.

The cryptocurrency has remained above $100,000 for most of the period since it hit an all-time high in May. On Tuesday, it briefly crossed $109,000 before giving up some of the gains. Moreover, with geopolitical tensions easing significantly and optimism surrounding a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the coming days, Bitcoin could surpass $120,000 before the year ends.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, CME Group Inc. CME and BlackRock BLK. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin on Track to Hit New High

Uncertainty over new tariffs has seen Bitcoin get rangebound over the past week. On Tuesday, Bitcoin was hovering around $108,800 after briefly surpassing $109,000. The cryptocurrency is on track to surpass its all-time high of $111,886.41 attained on May 22.

Last month, the cryptocurrency came under pressure as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East. However, those tensions have eased substantially, helping Bitcoin to continue its northbound journey.

Although the uncertainty over new tariffs lingers, with President Donald Trump now extending the deadline to Aug. 1, the fears of a global trade war have eased after the United States held negotiations with a large number of countries and reached trade deals, most importantly with China, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Investors are also optimistic that the Federal Reserve could resume its rate cuts as early as June. Easing inflation and a shrinking labor market have given the central bank enough reasons to go for a rate cut. Experts suggest that a rate cut, in the near term, could pave the way for Bitcoin to surpass $120,000 this year. Investors are also turning their attention to “Crypto Week”, beginning July 14, during which U.S. lawmakers in Washington are expected to push forward at least three major bills focused on digital asset regulation.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

BlackRock

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest investment managers and is publicly owned. BLK was among the first companies from the traditional market to join the Bitcoin ETF race back in June 2023.

BlackRock’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.6% over the past 60 days. BLK currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

