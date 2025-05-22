3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

The cryptocurrency rally, which resumed late last month, is fast gathering pace, with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting a new high on Thursday morning. Bitcoin surpassed $111,000 for the first time to hit a new all-time high. Interestingly, the jump in Bitcoin came despite the broader market ending lower on Wednesday.

Bitcoin had a robust 2024. Experts predicted that the cryptocurrency has the potential to surpass $140,000 once global tensions ease. The ongoing Bitcoin rally is being driven by easing global tensions and hopes of the Federal Reserve resuming rate cuts later this year.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, PayPal Holdings PYPL and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $111,886.41 on Thursday morning before paring some of the gain. However, it was still hovering around $110,950 and was on track to make further gains. The ongoing Bitcoin rally is being driven by a mix of positive news, including easing trade tensions, optimism surrounding U.S. crypto regulation and upbeat sentiment among institutional buyers.

Bitcoin’s rally followed the U.S. equity market’s slump on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq taking a massive hit. The reason behind the diverging movement between cryptocurrencies and equities could be that investors are looking for alternative stores of value.

Also, trade tensions have eased substantially over the past couple of weeks after the United States and China announced a trade truce and paused tariffs temporarily for 90 days. The United States also announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom earlier this month, while the White House said trade talks with several other nations are ongoing.

Besides, there have been some encouraging regulatory developments for the cryptocurrency market. The GENIUS Act — a bill aimed at regulating stablecoins — passed a crucial procedural vote in the Senate recently. Also, President Donald Trump and his AI and crypto advisor, David Sacks, have been rallying for a pro-crypto agenda, which has been boosting the broader crypto market.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer, and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA’s stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 90 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #3.

