3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Grab on the Ongoing Bitcoin Rally

The cryptocurrency rally has been continuing despite a mixed bag of economic data released over the past couple of weeks. The Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, while uncertainty over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs is again raising concerns over the economy’s future.

Bitcoin (BTC), which hit an all-time high last week, has managed to hold its ground and has surpassed expectations of analysts. The cryptocurrency is on track to hit another new all-time high, and experts believe that it has the potential to surpass $150,000 this year.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD and Interactive Brokers Group IBKR. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Rally Continues

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $123,153.22 last week, before giving up some of its gains. The cryptocurrency has mostly been hovering around $119,000 since then. Concerns about potential new tariffs and a jump in June inflation caused by existing tariffs led to a slight dip in Bitcoin's value over the past few days.

However, Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks are underway with several countries and more deals will be announced before the Aug. 1 deadline for his tariffs. This came as Trump announced that the United States reached a massive $550 billion trade deal with Japan, just two weeks after threatening with 25% tariffs.

Trump also recently announced trade deals with the Philippines and Indonesia. Meanwhile, a surge in June retail sales suggests that the economy is still on solid ground, which gives the Fed ample reasons to keep interest rates unchanged in its upcoming meeting late this month.

However, market participants are still hopeful that the Federal Reserve will implement two 25 basis point rate cuts this year, which is likely to boost Bitcoin further.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 20.2%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9% over the last 90 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

