3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Grab as Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High

The cryptocurrency rally is gathering steam rapidly, with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting a new all-time high earlier this week. Bitcoin has seen a significant surge this year, following a stellar 2024 with the cryptocurrency more than doubling in value over the past 12 months.

With geopolitical tensions easing and optimism surrounding rate cuts, Bitcoin is expected to continue its northbound journey.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, BlackRock BLK and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High

On Monday, Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 for the first time in yet another milestone. The rally comes on optimism about potential regulatory wins for the cryptocurrency industry this week, which is being dubbed by Republicans as “crypto week.”

Bitcoin jumped further to $123,153.22, before giving up some of its gains over the past two days and was hovering around $119,200 on Tuesday night.

The House of Representatives is expected to discuss and likely approve a batch of cryptocurrency-related bills this week. These measures could finally give the crypto industry a long-awaited regulatory framework.

Uncertainty over new tariffs and a jump in June inflation due to the already-existing tariffs saw Bitcoin slide marginally on Tuesday. Trump announced hefty tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union over the weekend, which will come into effect on Aug 1. This initially raised fears of a trade war.

However, investors are hopeful that the high tariffs will ultimately be negotiated down before Aug 1. Moreover, experts believe that Bitcoin still has a lot of potential and once economic conditions become more favorable, the cryptocurrency could surpass $150,000.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BlackRock

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest investment managers and is publicly owned. BLK was among the first companies from the traditional market to join the Bitcoin ETF race back in June 2023.

BlackRock’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the past 60 days. BLK currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4% over the last 90 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

