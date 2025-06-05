3 Crypto-Centric Stocks in Focus on the Ongoing Bitcoin Rally

The cryptocurrency rally has slowed over the past few days, but it is far from over as positive investor sentiment continues to boost the market. Bitcoin (BTC), which hit an all-time high last week, has also slipped over the past few days, but is still well above the $100,000 mark.

The recent decline comes as profit-taking is underway, with big whales selling Bitcoin over the past week. However, slowing inflation and easing trade tensions have raised hopes of the Federal Reserve resuming rate cuts in the coming months, which bodes well for cryptocurrencies.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, PayPal Holdings PYPL and CME Group Inc.’s CME. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Holding Its Ground

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $111,886.41 last week. Since then, the cryptocurrency has pulled back marginally and was hovering around $104,500 on Wednesday night. Bitcoin has dropped 0.7% in the past week, but the decline is primarily because of the profit-taking by big whales.

Between May and June, Bitcoin has stayed above the $100,000 mark for the longest period — 27 days, and 25 days at a stretch. The ongoing Bitcoin rally is being fueled by several encouraging developments, such as easing trade tensions, rising hopes for favorable U.S. crypto regulations, and growing interest from institutional investors.

Moreover, investors have lately shrugged off trade tensions since President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on tariffs. Also, the United States and China agreed to a 90-day pause on new tariffs as part of a trade truce. The White House said earlier this week that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk about trade issues this week. Trade negotiations with other nations are also underway.

At the same time, the cryptocurrency industry is seeing encouraging developments on the regulatory side. The GENIUS Act — a proposed bill focused on regulating stablecoins — recently passed a key stage in the Senate. Trump, along with his crypto and AI advisor David Sacks, has also been actively backing pro-crypto policies, boosting investor confidence in the digital currency market.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

CME Group

CME Group Inc.’s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

