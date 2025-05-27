3 Crypto-Centric Stocks in Focus as Bitcoin Resumes Its Rally

The cryptocurrency market resumed its rally earlier this month, with Bitcoin (BTC) hitting an all-time high of $111,886.41 last week. Although the cryptocurrency has pulled back marginally and hovered around $110,000 on Monday, Bitcoin has the potential to hit $140,000 in the near term.

Easing trade tensions and cooling inflation, which have raised hopes of the Fed resuming rate cuts, are driving the ongoing rally.

Given the positive sentiment, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks, namely Visa Inc. V, PayPal Holdings PYPL and CleanSpark Inc. CLSK. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Resumes Rally

The ongoing surge in Bitcoin is being fueled by a combination of positive news, including easing trade tensions, growing optimism about U.S. crypto regulations, and increasing enthusiasm among institutional investors. Bitcoin's upward trend comes as volatility continues in the broader market. The opposite movement suggests that several investors might be turning to cryptocurrencies as alternative assets or safe havens amid stock market volatility.

Also, trade tensions have eased substantially in recent weeks. The United States and China recently agreed to a temporary trade truce, pausing new tariffs for 90 days. The United States also reached a trade deal with the U.K. earlier this month, and negotiations with other countries are ongoing, according to the White House.

Meanwhile, the crypto sector has seen promising signs on the regulatory front. The GENIUS Act — a proposed law designed to oversee stablecoins — recently cleared an important hurdle in the Senate. On top of that, President Donald Trump, alongside his advisor on AI and crypto, David Sacks, has been actively promoting a pro-cryptocurrency policy stance, further lifting confidence in the digital asset market.

Also, investors are awaiting the Bitcoin 2025 Conference, which begins on Tuesday at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, as they look forward to some positive development on the cryptocurrency.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer, and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

CleanSpark

CleanSpark Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. CLSK owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. CLSK’s infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion.

CleanSpark’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 23.4% over the last seven days. CLSK presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.