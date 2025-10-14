3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Buy on the Dip Before Bitcoin Resumes Rally

The cryptocurrency market suffered a bloodbath on Friday, with nearly $500 billion getting wiped out as panic gripped Wall Street after President Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs on China. Bitcoin (BTC) was one of the biggest sufferers, with the cryptocurrency declining nearly 19% from its all-time high attained earlier in the week.

Bitcoin has since recovered from its lows and is trying to make a comeback. Several factors are weighing on the cryptocurrency, but Bitcoin is poised to resume its northbound journey once the situation is favorable.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to take the buy-the-dip approach and invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks: Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Visa Inc. V. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

Bitcoin Declines From All-Time High

Bitcoin fell as much as $103,800 after Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. However, the cryptocurrency recovered on Monday and surpassed $115,000 after Trump assured that trade relations with China would be fine, but Bitcoin retreated again as investors failed to gauge the situation because the President’s statement wasn’t clear enough.

Bitcoin was hovering around $112,000 on Monday night. Friday’s decline came after the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $126,00 on Oct. 6. Cryptocurrencies have been under pressure owing to a spate of factors.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, which sent cryptocurrencies soaring. The rally got a further boost after the Fed hinted at two more 25-basis-point rate cuts this year.

Despite the positive developments, both the Federal Reserve and investors remained concerned about inflation and a shrinking labor market, which have raised fears of a slowing economy. Several investors are now giving up riskier assets like cryptocurrencies and taking refuge in safe-haven assets like gold.

The ongoing government shutdown has also stalled things. The Senate failed to get a stopgap funding bill passed for the seventh time on Friday, with the government shutdown entering its third week. Although the shutdown hasn’t impacted markets much, it can raise concerns if the stalemate continues for a longer period. However, the recent decline in Bitcoin is temporary and it is expected to resume its rally once these concerns ease.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 62.4%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 16.4% over the past 60 days. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 48.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.7% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2.

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

