3 Crucial Metrics for Selecting Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

Dividend growth stocks have become a cornerstone strategy for retirees seeking passive income. These stocks offer the potential for an ever-increasing income stream with minimal ongoing effort, provided you've done thorough initial research. The real magic, however, lies in the power of compounding through dividend reinvestment.

Consider this scenario: Consistently maxing out your IRA contributions for 30 years and investing in dividend stocks with an average 2.5% yield and 6% growth rate could generate an annual passive income of about $22,000. More aggressive investors targeting stocks with 3% yields and 10% growth rates might see that figure soar to nearly $63,000.

Below I'll explain three crucial metrics that can guide your selection of dividend stocks for a robust passive-income portfolio and examine how compounding can amplify your wealth over time.

1. Yield: The Goldilocks zone

The adage "not too hot, not too cold" rings true for dividend yields. A yield range of 2% to 3% often hits the sweet spot. This range typically offers a meaningful income stream while steering clear of the pitfalls associated with ultra-high yielders that may struggle to sustain their payouts.

Stocks with yields below this range might not generate sufficient income to meet your goals. Those boasting exceptionally high yields should be approached with caution, however. Such yields can sometimes signal impending dividend cuts, potentially leading to both income reduction and share-price erosion.

2. Payout ratio: The sustainability barometer

The payout ratio reflects the proportion of earnings distributed as dividends and serves as a crucial indicator of dividend sustainability. Academic research suggests a payout ratio below 50% is ideal for long-term dividend stability.

Companies maintaining lower payout ratios have more financial flexibility to sustain or increase their dividends, even when faced with temporary earnings headwinds. Moreover, stocks with payout ratios exceeding 75% have a well-documented history of dividend reductions or suspensions. Such events can trigger sharp share-price declines and disrupt your carefully crafted income-building strategy.

3. Dividend-growth rate: The income accelerator

A robust dividend growth rate is essential for building passive income over time. A five-year dividend growth rate surpassing 6% is generally considered optimal. This growth rate helps your income outpace inflation and signals a company with a flourishing business and substantial free cash flow.

Examining the three-year and 10-year growth rates can also provide a more holistic view of the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. Sudden spikes in dividend payments outside historical norms warrant caution, as they may prove unsustainable if driven by temporary windfalls.

The compounding catalyst

The true potential of dividend growth stocks becomes evident when you combine these factors and harness the power of compounding through dividend reinvestment. Reinvested dividends can significantly amplify your total returns over decades and help construct a substantial passive-income stream for retirement.

An eye-opening example illustrates this point: A $10,000 investment in a stock yielding 3% with 7% annual dividend growth, reinvesting all dividends, could potentially balloon to over $160,000 in 30 years without additional capital injections. This scenario demonstrates the profound impact of compounding over time.

A blue chip exemplar

Finding dividend growth stocks that tick all these boxes can be challenging, but they exist. Many companies fall short in one metric or another, even among the prestigious Dividend Kings, boasting over five decades of consecutive dividend increases.

Retail giant Target (NYSE: TGT) currently aligns with these criteria. It offers an attractive 2.95% yield and a conservative 45.5% payout ratio. Target's five-year dividend growth rate of 10.4% stands out within its big-box retail peer group and among large-cap dividend growth stocks. This example is a practical illustration of the metrics we've discussed, although it's not necessarily an endorsement to buy Target stock.

Putting it all together

Constructing a passive-income portfolio with dividend growth stocks requires patience, diligence, and careful selection. Concentrating on stocks with yields in the 2% to 3% range, payout ratios under 50%, and dividend growth rates exceeding 6% can potentially create sustainable, growing income.

The most effective dividend growth stocks for passive income typically have resilient business models that allow investors to hold shares for decades, facilitating the creation of a financial snowball effect. These three crucial metrics can help you identify companies with the potential to provide steady, growing income streams well into your golden years.

George Budwell has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.