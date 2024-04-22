3 Credit Suisse Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Credit Suisse AG is an owned subsidiary of UBS Group AG, following its acquisition by the latter in June 2023. It was previously known as Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse mutual funds manage around $435 billion in assets under management through 395 investment funds, with operations involving 1,212 employees and five investment hubs worldwide.

The transition to UBS Group AG focuses on leveraging strengths and regional business sectors. The company’s corporate governance ensures transparency while maintaining confidentiality. Credit Suisse mutual funds provide a diverse range of investment opportunities designed for risk profiles and financial goals, including equities, fixed-income products and alternative investments. Overall, Credit Suisse mutual funds are reliable for investments.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Credit Suisse mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Credit Suisse Floating Rate High Income CHIAX fund invests primarily in high-yield, fixed-income securities, also known as junk bonds. These bonds usually consist entirely of senior-secured floating-rate loans issued by non-investment grade companies.

Wing Chan has been one of the lead managers of CHIAX since Oct 26, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like HUB Intl Ltd (1%), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (0.9%) and Open Text Corp (0.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

CHIAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.95%. CHIAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Credit Suisse Multialternative Strat CSQAX fund invests worldwide, including in emerging markets, without any geographical constraints on the fund's holdings. CSQAX adviser achieves its investment objective by employing a macro-aware investment approach to distribute capital among various investment strategies.

Yung-Shin Kung has been one of the lead managers of CSQAX since Nov 17, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like U.S. Treasury Bills (41.3%), Others (23.6%) and Short-Term Investments (20%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

CSQAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 1.10%. CSQAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Credit Suisse Trust Commodity Return St CCRSX fund invests its assets in a blend of commodity-linked derivative instruments and fixed-income securities.

Scott Ikuss has been one of the lead managers of CCRSX since Jan 9, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like US Treasury Floating Rate Note Bond Index (8.3%), Bank of Montreal (4.2%) and Royal Bank of Canada (3.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

CCRSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.9% and 6.5%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 1.04%. CCRSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

