3 Costs You'll Encounter When Selling a Home

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

Image source: Getty Images

Selling a home could mean walking away with a nice chunk of cash. This especially holds true in today's market, where home values are soaring. Even if you owe a lot of money on your mortgage, you could pocket serious gains if you find a buyer willing to pay top dollar for your home. But before you start mentally counting your money, here are a few expenses you might incur while selling your home -- expenses that could seriously eat into your profit.

1. Last-minute repairs

You want your home in top shape when you list it. That way, you're more likely to find a buyer willing to pay your asking price. Also, you lessen the risk of an offer falling through due to issues uncovered during a home inspection. But home repairs can be costly, especially if they're things you can't or don't want to tackle yourself.

Do a walkthrough of your home, and make a list of what needs work. From there, you can break those items down by category -- those you can fix versus those you need to outsource. Once you've done that, get quotes from contractors so you know how much to budget for. If you get a few estimates for each repair, you may find that one professional offers a better rate for one project, while another offers a better price on a different repair you need.

2. Home staging fees

Staging a home means setting it up strategically to attract buyers. Often, that means removing or adding furniture and incorporating the right decorative items to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

While you don't need to hire a professional home staging company to set up your home, it can save you a world of time and hassle. The average home costs $1,320 to stage, according to Home Advisor. The fee usually depends on the size of your home and how much work it needs. As is the case with repair work, get a few quotes to compare.

3. Real estate agent fees

Given that it's a seller's market today, you may be inclined to sell your home without a real estate agent. But remember, agents are experts at marketing properties, and if you work with one, you may score a higher price for your home. Also, working with a real estate agent means someone else handles the logistics of addressing buyers' offers and dealing with contracts -- things you might struggle with on your own.

The only drawback to using a real estate agent is the fee. Typically, agents take a 4% to 6% commission on the sale of your home. If your property sells for $300,000, you lose $12,000 to $18,000 off the bat. However, it's possible that the agent's expertise can get you a selling price that more than makes up for that fee. Some agents are willing to negotiate their fees, so it doesn't hurt to ask.

They say it takes money to make money, and that holds true when you're selling a house. Knowing what expenses to prepare for helps you avoid stress -- and disappointment -- on the road to finding a buyer.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.