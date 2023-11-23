News & Insights

3 Costco Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

November 23, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Costco has troves of loyal fans for a reason. The massive warehouse store offers a wide variety of goods at some of the best prices you can find. While there’s no shortage of good deals to be had at Costco, some stand out above the rest.

From grocery staples to household necessities, these are the essentials that you should only buy at Costco.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco is famous for its rotisserie chickens, and for good reason.

“Costco sells bigger chickens than most grocery stores for $2 to $3 less,” said Collin Morgan, owner of the budgeting site Hip2Save. “These are a great bargain as-is for meals, but we like to buy them for recipes that call for shredded chicken.”

Batteries

Don’t waste your money on name-brand batteries, and opt for the Kirkland Signature brand for an unbeatable deal.

“Kirkland batteries are actually made by Duracell, but the prices are much less than the name brands,” Morgan said.

Medicine

You can find big savings at Costco’s pharmacy.

“Costco tends to be cheaper when it comes to generic prescriptions,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. “For instance, a 30-day supply of generic Zoloft can be as much as $12 at pharmacies like CVS. At Costco, a 90-day supply is closer to $8. That’s roughly 8 cents per pill at Costco versus 40 cents per pill at CVS.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Costco Essentials You Shouldn’t Buy Anywhere Else

