3 Costco Deals To Look Forward to this Summer

Spring has just arrived, but savvy shoppers may already be prepping their to-buy lists for the upcoming summer months.

Costco has yet to release its summer deals, but based on previous year offerings, here's what you should plan to stock up on for the warmer months at the warehouse club.

Patio Furniture

You can find great deals on patio furniture during off-seasons, but you can also expect to see discounts at Costco during the height of outdoor entertaining season.

"There's a good chance we'll see discounts up to $600 off or more on select sets at different intervals throughout the summer, but expect the sets to still be a bit of an investment," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "For instance, a six-piece set currently on sale for $800 off is still $3,500, so while the discounts may be significant, it may be in your best interest to wait for later in summer to purchase these kinds of things."

Frozen Treats

You can count on Costco to serve up discounts on the frozen desserts you'll crave during warmer months.

"Whether it's frozen Greek yogurt bars, ice cream or fruity sorbet, there's a good chance we'll see these items on sale during the summer months," Ramhold said. "Discounts will vary, but it's safe to say we expect them to be up to $4 off, depending on the item."

Sunscreen

If you have a large family and need to buy sunscreen in bulk, you can likely find great deals at Costco.

"This will be in high demand for many people over the summer, so we should see at least modest discounts depending on the brand," Ramhold said. "Bulk packages of brands like Neutrogena or Banana Boat could see discounts up to $3 off or so, while more premium brands like Thinkbaby and Alba may see discounts up to $5 or $10 off."

Other Summer Discounts

Susan Anderson, founder of The Worthy Goods, a guide for consumers looking to make conscious purchasing decisions, predicts that some additional types of items will be on sale, with discounts ranging from 10% to 30% off.

"During the summer season, I believe that there will be discounts on outdoor items such as grills and gardening supplies," she said. "I also expect seasonal clothing items like swimsuits and sunglasses to be on sale. Furthermore, Costco typically offers promotions on electronics and home appliances, so it's possible that items like TVs, laptops and kitchen appliances will be discounted as well."

