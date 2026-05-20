3 Cosmetics Stocks Gaining From AI, Wellness and Innovation Trends

An updated edition of the March 31, 2026, article.



The beauty and cosmetics industry continues to evolve into a more experience-driven and innovation-led market, supported by changing lifestyles and rising consumer engagement across categories. Beauty is no longer limited to appearance alone. It increasingly overlaps with wellness, self-care and personal identity. This shift has helped the industry maintain healthy demand trends even during periods of broader economic uncertainty, as consumers continue to prioritize products tied to daily routines and emotional well-being.



Consumer behavior within the space is also changing rapidly. Shoppers today are more informed, digitally connected and willing to experiment with new brands and formats. Social media, influencer culture and online reviews have significantly shortened product adoption cycles, allowing trends to spread globally within weeks. At the same time, premiumization remains a powerful driver, particularly in skincare and fragrance, where consumers are showing greater willingness to pay for quality, efficacy and science-backed formulations.



Another important industry trend is the growing convergence of beauty and technology. Artificial Intelligence-powered skin analysis, virtual try-on tools and personalized product recommendations are helping brands deepen customer engagement and improve conversion rates across online channels. Sustainability is also becoming central to brand positioning, with increasing demand for clean ingredients, cruelty-free products and environmentally conscious packaging. These shifts are pushing companies to rethink innovation strategies while building stronger long-term consumer relationships.



Against this backdrop, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA continues to benefit from its unique positioning across both prestige and mass beauty categories, supported by strong loyalty programs and a well-integrated omnichannel strategy. On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF has emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in the space through its value-focused offerings, digital-first marketing approach and ability to quickly respond to changing consumer trends. Their success reflects the diverse ways companies can capitalize on the industry's evolving demand dynamics.



Overall, the beauty and cosmetics space remains an appealing thematic investment area, backed by resilient consumer spending, continuous product innovation and long-term structural growth drivers. While trends within the sector can change quickly, companies that remain agile, brand-focused and closely aligned with evolving consumer expectations appear well-positioned to benefit from the next phase of industry expansion. Our Beauty & Cosmetics Screen identifies some of these players, including The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS and Coty Inc. COTY.



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3 Beauty and Cosmetic Stocks in Focus

As beauty becomes more digital, science-led and experience-driven, The Estee Lauder Companies is repositioning itself to stay closer to where consumers are shopping and discovering products. Through its “Beauty Reimagined” strategy, the company is focusing on stronger innovation, wider channel reach and better execution across prestige beauty. Recent momentum has been visible across fragrance, skincare and online sales, with brands such as La Mer, TOM FORD, Le Labo and The Ordinary supporting growth in key markets.



Estee Lauder is also sharpening its consumer engagement model. The company expanded its presence across Amazon Premium Beauty, TikTok Shop, Douyin, Tmall and other digital platforms, helping drive double-digit online organic sales growth in the quarter. Brand innovation remains central to this effort, with launches such as EL’s next-generation Double Wear Matte Foundation, M·A·C’s Lip and Cheek Mousse, Le Labo’s Violette 30 and TOM FORD’s Figue Erotique reflecting demand for newness, premiumization and trend-led beauty.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is also building for longer-term opportunities in wellness, emerging markets and luxury skincare. Its planned acquisition of Forest Essentials strengthens exposure to India’s prestige beauty market, while its investment in 111Skin taps into growing demand for pre- and post-procedure skincare. Alongside partnerships with Shopify, Accenture and WPP to improve digital infrastructure, consumer data and media efficiency, these initiatives suggest a more agile and consumer-focused beauty business. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



As beauty and wellness increasingly move toward personalization, technology and preventive self-care, Nu Skin is positioning itself at the intersection of science-backed skincare and data-driven wellness. The company’s strategy centers on building an intelligent Beauty and Wellness platform, supported by its long-standing anti-aging expertise. Its ageLOC franchise remains a key brand pillar, while Tru Face strengthens its presence in targeted anti-aging skincare solutions.



A major part of Nu Skin’s beauty and wellness push is Prysm iO, a personalized assessment device that uses a quick fingertip scan to provide wellness insights across nutrition, fitness, lifestyle and supplementation. The platform supports a more consultative selling model, helping customers connect beauty, wellness and product recommendations in a more measurable way. This also complements products such as LifePak, which fits into Nu Skin’s broader focus on integrated wellness and long-term customer engagement.



Nu Skin is also widening its growth lens by focusing on emerging markets, including Latin America, Southeast Asia, China and India. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is tailoring its approach through localized product solutions, compensation plan refinements and market-specific execution while continuing to invest in operational efficiency through localized manufacturing, portfolio optimization and strategic pricing. These initiatives support Nu Skin’s effort to make its premium beauty and wellness offerings more accessible while preserving its science-led positioning.



As the beauty market becomes more selective and trend-driven, Coty is working to sharpen its position through stronger brand focus, disciplined innovation and better consumer engagement. Its Coty. Curated framework is centered on backing fewer, higher-impact initiatives, reducing portfolio complexity and improving sell-out performance across core beauty categories. This approach supports Coty’s broader effort to strengthen its relevance in fragrances, cosmetics and skincare while improving execution across key markets and retail channels.



Prestige beauty remains central to Coty’s strategy, supported by a strong portfolio of fragrance and cosmetics brands such as Burberry, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Kylie Cosmetics. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is building on core franchises like Burberry Her, Burberry Goddess, BOSS Bottled, Calvin Klein Euphoria and Marc Jacobs Daisy while using more distinctive launches and stronger advocacy to attract younger consumers. Kylie Cosmetics also adds momentum in prestige makeup, supported by products such as Kylie Lip Kits and the Skin Tint Blurring Elixir foundation.



In Consumer Beauty, Coty is placing a greater emphasis on core brands such as CoverGirl and Sally Hansen, with a focus on consistent media support, fewer SKUs and more productive innovation. Products like CoverGirl Lash Blast mascara, Simply Ageless face makeup and Sally Hansen nail offerings remain important pillars as the company works to improve category execution. At the same time, efforts to streamline smaller initiatives, reduce complexity and deploy AI-supported content creation reflect a more disciplined operating model aimed at supporting sustainable growth.

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The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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