3 Coronavirus-Proof Stocks to Invest in Now

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has dealt a huge blow to the global economy. The situation is far worse than what ensued in the weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and during the 2008 global financial crisis. With no drug or vaccination yet, researchers are at present working overtime to find a cure and are making use of advanced technology to diagnose infected patients and prevent the infection from spreading further. To contain the pandemic, large-scale government travel restrictions and country-wide lockdowns have been imposed. Supply chain disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak is impacting businesses worldwide and inducing market volatility.

However, during this turbulent period, certain industries are still in a position to provide healthy return on investments.

3 Shock-Proof Stocks

In the wake of the present scenario, one can choose to keep an eye on companies that are poised to witness improvement in business despite coronavirus-led market turbulence. Such stocks will not only protect investors from downside risks but are likely to gain, more so when no immediate respite is in sight.

We are presenting three stocks with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that are well positioned to gain in this scenario. Each of these stocks has a solid expected earnings growth rate for 2020 and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Let’s have a look at these stocks.

Fluent, Inc.FLNT: This New-York based provider of data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States — is well poised to gain from the coronavirus outbreak — as people are spending more time indoor on various media platforms and streaming video services. This has increased digital media consumption. The stock is housed within the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry, which currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #97. This rank places it in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

Currently, Fluent has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for 2020 is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 EPS has moved up more than 100% in the past 60 days.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, eBay Inc. EBAY — one of the leading online retailers in the world — is poised to gain from the pandemic since people are relying more on online stores under strict lockdowns across the globe. This stock is housed within the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry, which currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #74. This rank places it in the top 29% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to see earnings growth of 8.5% in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 EPS has moved up 1.3% in the past 60 days.

With proper disposal of used masks, gloves, suits, syringes and other medical equipment being a major concern for several countries across the globe to curb the spread of coronavirus, waste management companies stand to benefit from the current scenario. An emerging winner in this field is China Everbright International Limited CHFFF, a Hong Kong-based investment holding company, which provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland and Vietnam.

This Zacks Rank #2 company belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry, which currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #86. This rank places it in the top 34% of more than 250 Zacks industries.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year EPS has moved up 2.2% in the past 60 days.

