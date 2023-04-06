3 Consumer Stocks To Watch In April 2023

The consumer sector is a vital component of the stock market. It consists of companies that produce and sell goods and services directly to end consumers. This broad sector encompasses a wide range of industries, including retail, consumer goods, and services, as well as technology and entertainment. Consumer stocks are known for their sensitivity to economic cycles and consumer spending trends. This makes them an important indicator of economic health and a vital part of a well-diversified investment portfolio.

Investing in consumer stocks can offer the potential for growth and stability. This comes as many of these companies have established brands, loyal customer bases, and strong market positions. Some consumer stocks are considered defensive. This means they tend to perform relatively well during economic downturns due to the consistent demand for essential goods and services.

On the other hand, consumer discretionary stocks can offer higher growth potential during economic expansions, as consumers are more likely to spend on non-essential items. Understanding the dynamics of the consumer sector is key to identifying promising investment opportunities and navigating market fluctuations. Accordingly, let’s look at three trending consumer stocks to watch in the stock market this month.

Consumer Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Today

Nike (NKE Stock)

Nike Inc. (NKE) stands as one of the world’s leading athletic footwear and clothing brands. The company specializes in designing, creating, and promoting athletic gear, shoes, and accessories across six primary categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and the Jordan brand. Approximately two-thirds of Nike’s revenue comes from footwear sales. The Nike family of brands encompasses Nike, Jordan, and Converse.

Just last month, Nike reported a beat for its third quarter 2023 financial results. Getting straight into it, the company notched in earnings of $0.79 per share, along with revenue of $12.4 billion. This is versus analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $0.52 per share, and revenue estimates of $11.5 billion. Moreover, revenue increased by 14.0% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Over the last six months of trading, shares of NKE stock have advanced by 33.02%. Though, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, Nike stock has fallen on the day by 0.82% so far, trading at $119.94 a share.

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Next, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is one of the world’s largest retailers. In brief, the company operates a vast network of discount stores, supercenters, and e-commerce platforms. Providing a wide range of products at competitive prices.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced some key information from its Investment Community Meeting. In detail, during the 2023 Investment Community meeting, Walmart highlighted its investment strategy centered around its employees and an advanced integrated supply chain network. The company said it’s aiming to offer a top-notch omnichannel experience while driving growth and higher returns. The company reaffirmed its financial framework for FY24, targeting 4% sales growth and over 4% operating income growth in the next 3-5 years. Walmart plans to use data, intelligent software, and automation to create a more connected omnichannel network, with the goal of having around 65% of stores serviced by automation and approximately 55% of fulfillment center volume moving through automated facilities by the end of Fiscal Year 2026.

Looking at the last six months of trading, Walmart’s stock has increased by 14.44%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, shares of WMT stock are trading modestly higher on the day by 0.71% at $150.73 a share.

Costco (COST Stock)

Last but not least, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a leading membership warehouse club, offering a broad selection of merchandise, often in bulk, at low prices to its members. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years due to its successful business model and strong customer loyalty.

On Wednesday of this week, Costco Wholesale reported its March sales results. Diving in, the company revealed its net sales for the retail month of March (five weeks ending April 2, 2023), which reached $21.71 billion, marking a 0.5% increase from the previous year’s $21.61 billion. Furthermore, Costco reported net sales of $137.77 billion for the 31 weeks ending April 2, 2023, which is a 6% increase compared to the $130 billion in the same period last year.

Over the past six months of trading, Costco stock have increased modestly by 0.98%. While, during Thursday’s early afternoon trading session, shares of COST stock are trading down on the day so far by 1.97% at $487.33 a share.

