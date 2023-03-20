3 Consumer Stocks For Your Mid-March 2023 Watchlist

The consumer sector, an integral part of the global economy, encompasses a wide range of industries and companies focused on delivering goods and services to the end consumer. It is typically divided into two main categories: consumer discretionary and consumer staples. Consumer discretionary companies provide goods and services considered non-essential, such as luxury items, travel, and leisure activities. On the other hand, consumer staples consist of companies that produce essential products like food, beverages, and household items, which tend to be in demand regardless of economic conditions. The performance of consumer stocks often reflects the overall health of the economy, with consumer spending being a key driver of economic growth.

Consumer stocks offer retail investors a diverse array of investment opportunities. From established giants in the sector to emerging companies with innovative products and services. These stocks can provide exposure to changing consumer trends, tastes, and preferences. As a result, offering the potential for growth as businesses adapt to meet the evolving demands of the market.

When considering an investment in consumer stocks, it is important to evaluate factors. Such as the company’s competitive positioning, growth potential, and the overall state of the economy. While consumer staples may offer stability and resilience during economic downturns, consumer discretionary stocks can benefit from strong economic conditions and increased consumer spending. In either case, investors should conduct thorough research to determine which consumer stocks align with their risk tolerance and investment objectives. If this has you keen on investing in the consumer sector, here are three names to watch in the stock market right now.

Consumer Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Today

Target (TGT Stock)

To start, Target Corporation (TGT) is a major retail chain offering a wide variety of products. These include clothing, home goods, and groceries. With its focus on customer satisfaction and seamless omnichannel shopping experiences, Target has managed to thrive in the competitive retail landscape.

In March, Target announced its regular quarterly dividend. In detail, the company reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 17, 2023. For context, this dividend will be Target’s 223rd straight dividend paid since October 1967.

Looking at Target stock since the start of 2023, shares are up 6.31% YTD. Additionally, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, shares of TGT stock are up 1.26% at $161.30 per share.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Following that, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a membership-based warehouse club known for its bulk product offerings and competitive pricing. By leveraging economies of scale and prioritizing customer loyalty, Costco has established itself as a dominant player in the retail industry.

At the beginning of the month, Costco reported better than expected second quarter 2023 earnings results. Specifically, the company notched in earnings of $3.30 per share, and revenue of $55.3 billion. In addition, the company also reported a 6.5% increase in revenue versus the same period, the prior year.

Moving along, year-to-date COST stock has rebounded by 7.19% so far. Meanwhile, On Monday afternoon, shares of COST stock are trading slightly lower on the day so far by 0.23% at $485.95 a share.

Home Depot (HD Stock)

Finally, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is the world’s largest home improvement retailer. The company provides customers with a broad assortment of tools, building materials, and home renovation products. With a strong emphasis on customer service and strategic expansion, Home Depot has continued to outperform in the retail sector.

Just last week, Home Depot announced that its CFO and EVP Richard McPhail will present at the 9th annual J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference. In detail, the conference will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Additionally, the presentation will start at 9:00 am EST.

Looking at Home Depot stock since the start of 2023, shares are down 8.74% year-to-date. Meanwhile, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, shares of HD Stock are trading flat on the day at $288.20 per share.

