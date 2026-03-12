3 Consumer Staples Mutual Funds Amid Inflation, Global Turmoil

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.3% in February from 0.2% January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. On a year-over-year basis, the index increased 2.4%.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2% in February. The annual rate of Core CPI, the underlying measure of inflation, was unchanged at 2.5%.

The rise in inflation tends to hit consumer discretionary products more than essential staples. Consumer staples are companies that produce and distribute consumer products such as food, beverages, and household products, all considered to be essential items. These products are either consumed directly by the end-user daily or are consumed in large quantities and are therefore not subject to fluctuations in demand, as are products in other sectors. Consumer products are less price sensitive and therefore less affected by higher prices because they are often necessary products. The sector is also less affected by inflation because even though prices may rise, the demand for these products is not generally reduced.

We have chosen three Consumer staples mutual funds —Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples (FIJCX), Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Port (FDFAX) and Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples (FDCGX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples fund invests most of its assets in companies within the consumer staples sector, primarily in common stocks of both U.S. and foreign issuers.

Ben Shuleva has been the lead manager of FIJCX since Jan. 1, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The Coca-Cola Co (14.5%), The Procter & Gamble Co (11%) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (9%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

FIJCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.5% and 7.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.58%. FIJCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Port fund seeks capital appreciation. FDFAX invests in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of goods and services to consumers both domestically and internationally.

Ben Shuleva has been the lead manager of FDFAX since Jan. 1, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The Coca-Cola Co (14.5%), The Procter & Gamble Co (11%) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (9%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

FDFAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68%. FDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples fund invests a majority of its assets in consumer staples companies worldwide, selecting stocks through careful financial and market analysis.

Ben Shuleva has been the lead manager of FDCGX since Jan. 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like The Coca-Cola Co (14.5%), The Procter & Gamble Co (11%) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (9%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

FDCGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.2% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.72%. FDCGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

