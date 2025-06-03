3 Consumer Staples Funds You Can Bank on for the Months Ahead

The Consumer Staples sector has experienced a notable resurgence in 2025, driven by a combination of economic uncertainty, shifting consumer behaviors and strong corporate performances. The sector’s performance can also be owed to its defensive nature. Market participants have gravitated toward companies offering essential goods and services, which tend to maintain steady demand regardless of economic cycles.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), a benchmark for the sector, has reflected this trend, having grown 5.9% as of May 2025. During the period, XLP reached a new one-year high, indicating strong investor confidence. Several consumer staples mutual funds have also demonstrated solid performance. These funds benefit from holding a diversified portfolio of consumer staples companies, providing a buffer against market volatility.

The very defensive nature of the stocks that constitute these funds ensures that market volatility does not have a lasting impact on the sector. The word “staples” itself quite efficiently explains that consumers would need them regardless of what transpires. The sector, thus, is fundamentally strong and resistant to the vagaries of the market.

Consumer staples may not have the highest earnings growth or year-over-year revenue growth, but the sector has experienced relatively little disruption historically. On the positive side, these stocks make up for modest growth with low price volatility, reliable profits, dividends and defensive positioning. Several companies within the sector have reported strong earnings, underscoring the sector's stability.

Hence, astute investors should invest in mutual funds focused on consumer staples at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three such mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Fidelity Select Retailing FSRPX normally invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in merchandising finished goods and services primarily to individual consumers. FSRPX uses fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions for its decisions.

As of February 2025, the top three holdings for FSRPX were 24.8% in Amazon, 6.2% in Walmart and 6.2% in Lowe’s.

FSRPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.5% and 11.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. FSRPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Advisor Consumer Staples FDIGX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the manufacture, sale, or distribution of consumer staples. FDIGX uses fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions for its decisions.

As of February 2025, the top three holdings for FDGIX were 14.4% in Coca-Cola, 12.9% in Procter & Gamble and 10.3% in Keurig Dr Pepper.

FDIGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.6% and 9.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%. FDIGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio FDFAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the manufacture, sale, or distribution of consumer staples. FDIGX uses fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions for its decisions.

As of February 2025, the top three holdings for FDFAX were 14.4% in Coca-Cola, 12.9% in Procter & Gamble and 10.3% in Keurig Dr Pepper.

FDFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.7% and 9.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.67%. FDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

