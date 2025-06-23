3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $350.00 $117.0K 15.1K 133.9K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $54.00 $33.3K 218 5.0K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $19.00 $28.3K 13.2K 277

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 117 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 15117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 13277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

