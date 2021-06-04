3 Computer Peripheral Stocks in Focus in a Challenging Industry
The Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is showing signs of struggle as demand for remote work and learning is dropping with the availability of vaccines helping economies to open up. As people stay less at home, time spent on playing video games is also expected to decline, thereby hurting demand for gaming accessories.
Nevertheless, Logitech (LOGI), LG Display (LPL) and Immersion (IMMR) are a few industry participants well set to benefit from the growing demand for professional gaming accessories, PC peripherals, touchscreen devices, smart glasses and RFID solutions. Moreover, solid demand for 3D-printed health equipment like face shields, nasal swabs and ventilator parts has been a tailwind.
