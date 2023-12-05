3 Companies That Are Changing the Future of Robotics

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the fast-evolving landscape of technological investments, robotics stocks emerge as a captivating opportunity for investors seeking growth. The global economy is witnessing a transformative shift, largely driven by companies excelling in automation and robotics.

With the robotics market on a significant upward trajectory, experts project its value to reach a staggering $37.37 billion this year alone. Within this expanding field, service robotics is poised to dominate with an anticipated market volume of $28.49 billion. Additionally, this sector is thriving with an expected steady annual growth rate of 3.83% from 2023 to 2028.

Robotics is also making strides in medicine, data interpretation, and tools that enrich our everyday experiences. This integration into various facets of life underscores robotics as a present-day, profitable reality for savvy investors. Therefore, these robotics stocks present a chance for investors to be part of a transformative shift in the global economy.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), an American pioneer in robotic surgery, excels in crafting robotic products that enhance patient care with minimally invasive techniques. ISRG’s stock has seen an impressive growth of 17% year-to-date, reflecting investor confidence in its innovative approach.

Moreover, Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci system, a trailblazer in robotic-assisted surgery, has consistently expanded its reach. The da Vinci system has been instrumental in over 12 million procedures worldwide, showcasing its versatility and growing acceptance in the medical community.

Furthermore, Intuitive’s latest quarter marked a notable 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.76 billion, reflecting robust demand for its da Vinci Surgical Systems. These systems saw a 13% year-over-year growth, reaching 8,285 installations. Echoing this positive trajectory, TipRanks analysts assign a strong buy rating, foreseeing an 8% upside potential, painting a promising future for the company.

PTC Inc. (PTC)

Known for its diverse range of computer software services, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has made some notable strides this year. The company launched Creo+, a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) computer-aided design (CAD) solution, enhancing design collaboration and simplifying CAD management. Additionally, they released Creo 10, featuring advanced capabilities for composite material design and Ansys-powered thermal stress simulation, further innovating CAD technology.

Moreover, PTC recently enhanced its portfolio by acquiring pure-systems, a frontrunner in product and software variant management solutions. This strategic move allows PTC to manage diverse software and systems engineering assets efficiently and build upon their existing partnership.

Furthermore, PTC showcased strong financial performance in its latest quarter with a 26% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). This growth included a 15% rise in organic ARR. Additionally, the company’s revenue reached an impressive $546.6 million, marking a 7.6% year-over-year increase, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a leading artificial intelligence innovator, dominates over 80% of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market with its cutting-edge semiconductors. These chips are vital in various tech sectors and have a 33.8% compound annual growth rate. Nvidia’s presence in the burgeoning GPU market is promising.

Moreover, Nvidia has demonstrated robust financials in its latest quarter. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share hit $4.02, exceeding expectations by 63 cents. Additionally, Nvidia’s revenue skyrocketed to an impressive $18.12 billion, marking a 205.6% year-over-year increase and surpassing forecasts by $2.01 billion, underlining the company’s substantial growth and strong market position.

Consequently, Nvidia’s impressive earnings this year stem largely from its A100 and H100 chips, which are crucial for AI training in large language models (LLMs). With NVDA showcasing key technological advancements, including memory-enhanced NVIDIA Hopper accelerators, and TipRanks analysts assigning a strong buy rating, anticipating a significant 46% upside potential, the stock is trading at a remarkably attractive price.

