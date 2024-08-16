3 Companies Reporting Remarkable Results: WMT, LLY, CAH

The 2024 Q2 earnings season is slowly grinding to a halt, with the vast majority of S&P 500 companies already delivering quarterly results. Peeking a bit ahead, earnings for the current period (2024 Q3) are expected to be up 4.3% on 4.6% higher revenues, chaining together consecutive periods of positivity.

Below is a chart illustrating earnings expectations for the coming and recent periods.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Several companies have stolen the spotlight throughout the period, including Walmart WMT, Cardinal Health CAH, and Eli Lilly LLY. All three posted robust results and upped guidance, with shares of each seeing bullish activity post earnings.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Walmart Shares Keep Climbing

Concerning headline figures, retail titan Walmart posted 22% EPS growth on nearly 5% higher sales, with both items exceeding consensus expectations. The company has consistently seen its shares benefit from quarterly prints throughout the year, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company was firing on all cylinders throughout the period, seeing its gross margin improve by 43 basis points and seeing a notable improvement in its operating income. Importantly, eCommerce penetration also continues to provide tailwinds, which was higher across all segments throughout the period.



Image Source: Walmart Investor Relations

Walmart’s digital efforts have been a great source of growth for the company, consistently posting robust results over recent periods. Global eCommerce sales melted 21% higher, with customers increasingly opting for fulfilled pickup and delivery.

Walmart increased its FY25 net sales and adjusted operating income guidance following the print, explaining the positive reaction post-earnings. The earnings outlook for its current fiscal year was already bullish heading into the release, with expectations likely to continue moving higher following the updated outlook.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cardinal Health Generates Record Cash Flows

Cardinal Health continued its earnings positivity, posting a 7% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reporting sales 2% ahead of expectations. Earnings shot 29% higher, whereas sales were up 12% from the same period last year.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, the company’s cash-generating abilities saw a big boost, with CAH posting record operating and free cash flow of $3.8 and $3.9 billion, respectively.

Jason Hollar, CEO, said, ‘We delivered robust cash flow generation, continued profit growth in the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment and significant improvement driven by our GMPD Improvement Plan. We enter the new fiscal year with momentum and confidence, evidenced by our raised fiscal year 2025 guidance.’

The valuation picture isn’t rich for the stock, with the current 13.9X forward 12-month earnings multiple primarily in line with historical averages over the past few years. In addition, the current PEG ratio works out to 1.1X, reflecting that investors are paying a fair price for the forecasted growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mounjaro Demand Soars for Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly shares have been red-hot in 2024 thanks to robust results stemming from unrelenting demand, up nearly 60% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Shares popped following its latest release, with earnings and sales climbing 85% and 35%, respectively.

Following the print, the company upgraded its current year sales guidance by a sizable $3 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The story behind Eli Lilly has been driven by its diabetes drug Mounjaro and its weight loss injection Zepbound, which have seen unrelenting demand among consumers. Mounjaro sales jumped 216% year-over-year, whereas Zepbound sales of $1.2 billion also reflected strong demand.

Earnings expectations have shot higher across the board following the release, with LLY sporting a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sales expectations for its current fiscal year have also been adjusted accordingly among analysts, with the now $45 billion expected suggesting 35% Y/Y growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2024 Q2 earnings season is slowly winding down, with a small chunk of S&P 500 companies remaining to report.

So far, we’ve been greeted by positivity from several companies, including Walmart WMT, Cardinal Health CAH, and Eli Lilly LLY. All three posted robust results and upped their outlooks, a bullish pairing.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.