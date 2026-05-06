3 Companies Reporting Record Results This Earnings Season

The 2026 Q1 earnings season continues to be one of positivity, with many notable companies – Newmont NEM, Interactive Brokers IBKR, and Quanta Services PWR – all knocking it out of the park, reporting quarterly records in one way or another.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services yet again delivered another set of robust quarterly results, with both EPS and sales results beating Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted EPS of $2.68 grew by a sizable 50% YoY and reflected a 31.4% surprise, whereas sales of $7.9 billion saw a double-digit 26.3% YoY climb. Importantly, the backlog reached a record $48.5 billion, helping underpin its broader business momentum for a long time to come.

Quanta Services raised guidance across many metrics, driven by a favorable demand environment, further adding to the positivity. The broad guidance hike is very bullish from a share momentum standpoint, a big driver behind the stock’s surge after it reported.

Newmont

Newmont has benefited significantly from the rise in gold prices. The average gold price per oz reached $4,900 during the reported period, well above the $2,944 level in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $3.1 billion throughout the period reflected an all-time record.

Newmont’s cash-generating abilities have been a notable boost over recent periods thanks to the favorable backdrop. The amplified cash-generating abilities bring about many positives, such as buybacks, with NEM increasing its current share repurchase program following the favorable results.

Interactive Brokers

IBKR has been a strong earnings performer over the past several years, with shares benefiting as a result. Commission revenue throughout its reported period increased 19% YoY to a record $613 million, with customer trading volume in stocks, futures, and options increasing by 25%, 20%, and 16%, respectively.

The company’s offerings continue to attract a wide range of new customers, with customer accounts growing by a rock-solid 31% YoY to roughly 4.8 million. The stock saw a weak reaction to the results but quickly bounced back over recent days. The EPS outlook for its current fiscal year remains notably bullish, with the current $2.46 per share estimate up more than 30% over the last year.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.