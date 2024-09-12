3 Companies With Massive Stock Buybacks to Buy Hand Over Fist

One of the most effective ways to return capital to shareholders is through buybacks, and these companies have been buying back stock like crazy. In one case, the buybacks over the past year amount to over 20% of shares outstanding. Travis Hoium covers why these are such amazing buybacks in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 11, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 11, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you buy stock in General Motors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and General Motors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,392!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.