3 Companies Investing in the Future of Remote Work

Several businesses have implemented remote-friendly policies to attract and retain workers. In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 1, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren discusses three companies that adapted during the pandemic and continue to embrace remote working environments.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Rachel Warren: I think what's interesting about these trends that we've seen is there's a lot of different ways to invest in the future of remote work. It could be companies that provide the software that are facilitating remote work. For example, like Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), which we're on right now talking, but it could also be a more indirect way to play I think these remote working trends.

For example, one stock and we can dive into this a little bit more in a minute as well, that I've thought of is Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). This is an interesting company because they had seen a real surge in customer growth, revenue, because there were so many people working at home earlier in the pandemic.

They've continued to see even though it slowed a little bit from those earlier days because one of those indirect effects of more people working at home, more people having the flexibility with perhaps their hours and location as people have more time to think about their pets.

Then another thing that I think is interesting as well, you look at companies that might be adopting more remote-friendly policies. That can also speak a lot to a way a brand or business might be adapting to the current workplace dynamics that we're seeing.

I think it's been very clear the study I'm about to talk about is going to I think just emphasize that workers are looking for flexibility. I think often they're looking for at least partially remote jobs. When you think of companies that are trying to implement policies that are going to attract and retain workers in this type of environment, I think that's really key.

One company I know we've talked about that's not only just pure travel play, but it's also implementing policies that are really friendly to workers has been Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and that has been a really impressive example to me of a company that's looking at the current landscape and saying, well, you know our business model is really well suited to that kind of an environment.

Rachel Warren has positions in Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Inc., Chewy, Inc., and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.