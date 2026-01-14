3 Companies Enjoying Snowballing Sales Growth

Revenue growth is the foundation of profits. Strong top-line trends enable companies to scale, operate more efficiently, reinvest in the business, and steadily build shareholder value.

In recent months, several companies – Wayfair W, Robinhood HOOD, and Palantir PLTR – have reported quarterly results showing accelerating sales growth. Companies showing this favorable trend often see their shares benefit as a result, also regularly seeing upward sales revisions.

Wayfair Enjoys Momentum

Wayfair posted a double-beat against our headline expectations in its latest release, with adjusted EPS of $0.70 climbing 220% year-over-year and sales of $3.1 billion growing 8.1%. The company’s YoY sales growth rates have turned around nicely.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wayfair’s orders delivered grew by more than 5% year-over-year, with new orders now increasing in the mid-single digits in back-to-back periods. The company has now penciled in a few sizable beats concerning Orders Delivered, reflecting the above-mentioned momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts have bullishly raised their current-year sales expectations for the company. Sales are forecasted to grow nearly 5% YoY in its current fiscal year, the first positive change since 2020.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Breaks Records (Again)

Quarterly sales of $1.2 billion in Palantir’s release reflected a record, climbing 63% from the year-ago period. Growth was broad-based, with US commercial revenue surging 121% YoY and US government revenue shooting 52% higher.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s YoY revenue growth rates, expressed as a percentage, on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PLTR inked many lucrative deals throughout the period, also closing a record-setting $2.8 billion in Total Contract Value (TCV), up 340% from the same period last year. And to top it off, Customer count grew by 45% YoY.

Analysts have raised their current-year sales expectations in a big way for PLTR, with sales expected to climb 54% year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD Reports Surging Activity

Robinhood’s latest quarterly results broke records across several key metrics, also crushing our consensus EPS and sales estimates. Sales grew an impressive 100% year-over-year to a record $1.3 billion, whereas adjusted EPS soared 260%.

Net deposits of $20 billion reflected a quarterly record, with average revenue per user (ARPU) also climbing 82% year-over-year. Activity was broadly strong across its platform, with crypto, options, and equities revenues climbing 300%, 50%, and 86%, respectively.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s YoY revenue growth rates, expressed as a percentage, on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sales expectations have followed a very bullish path, with HOOD expected to see 82% YoY revenue growth in its current fiscal year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Strong sales growth leads to many obvious benefits, as it’s the foundation of generating profits. Above-average top line trends often lead to stock outperformance, as it’s commonly a reflection of red-hot demand, such as we’ve seen with Palantir PLTR and Robinhood HOOD. And in the case of Wayfair W, the top-line turnaround reflects a key inflection point for the company, suggesting that a very tough period may now be in the rearview.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.