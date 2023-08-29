3 Companies Enjoying Remarkable Revenue Growth

It’s easy to understand why sales growth is critical for a company, as it’s the foundation of generating profits. Strong top line performance allows companies to achieve scaling efficiencies, generate continuous shareholder value, and many other obvious benefits.

And when it comes to sales growth, three companies – Uber Technologies UBER, Arista Networks ANET, and Palo Alto Networks PANW – have been standouts.

All three have enjoyed significant revenue growth over the last several years and have seen recent positive earnings estimate revisions, with the latter reflecting optimism among analysts.

For those seeking top line compounders, let’s take a closer look at how each currently stacks up.

Uber Technologies

Uber’s earnings outlook shifted highly positive following its latest better-than-expected quarterly print, with the stock sporting the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The revisions trend has been particularly bullish for its current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company sports an impressive growth profile, with earnings forecasted to climb 110% on 20% higher revenues in its current year. And in FY24, expectations allude to a further 161% climb in earnings paired with an 18% sales bump.

Uber’s revenue growth has been rapid, with FY22 sales of $31.9 billion up more than 80% year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And to top it off, Uber has been a consistent earnings performer, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 470% across its last four releases.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks shares have enjoyed bullish activity year-to-date amid the artificial intelligence frenzy, up more than 50% and widely outperforming the general market. The company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing it into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Impressively, FY22 sales of $4.4 billion grew nearly 50% year-over-year, a continuation of top line growth already well in place. Revenue growth is slated to continue, with estimates calling for 30% higher sales in its current year (FY23) and an additional 10% in FY24.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Perhaps to the surprise of some, ANET shares have widely outperformed over the last decade, up 1250%. In fact, ANET shares have annualized a 32% return over the period, well above that of the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks shares have also enjoyed favorable tailwinds from the AI frenzy, up nearly 70% on a year-to-date basis. The company has seen its earnings outlook shift favorably across the board, with the $5.30 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate for its current year up 40% since August of last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PANW shares got a nice lift following its latest quarterly release, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 12% but modestly falling short of revenue expectations. Earnings improved 80% year-over-year, whereas revenue climbed 26% from the same period last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth looks to continue, with Zacks Consensus Estimates alluding to 20% higher earnings paired with a 19% sales bump in its current year (FY24). Peeking ahead to FY25, earnings and revenue are currently expected to improve by 19% and 18%, respectively.

Bottom Line

Strong top line performance provides many obvious benefits, including scaling efficiencies and meaningful earnings growth.

And when it comes to compounding revenue, all three companies above – Uber Technologies UBER, Arista Networks ANET, and Palo Alto Networks PANW – are great examples.

In addition to strong revenue growth, all three have enjoyed favorable earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.