3 Companies Boosting U.S. Economic Growth

"Tariff" will probably be the word of the year in 2025. If you didn't know what tariffs were before, you likely do today. President Donald Trump has been amplifying his tariff program in response to what he says is an imbalance in trade between the U.S., and other countries.

The original announcement roiled the markets, but as countries make new deals, one by one with the U.S., the S&P 500 has been climbing back up. It's now back in the positive year to date -- for the time being, at least. Investors are breathing a sigh of relief as many companies that had issued cautious warnings about how tariffs might impact them may not be affected too much in the end.

However, there are many excellent companies that are boosting economic growth at home, tariffs or not. These companies can be found in many sectors and are typically leaders in their industries. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are three companies driving growth in the U.S. economy and could add value to your portfolio.

1. Coca-Cola: The Buffett pick

Warren Buffett is always talking about how much he loves Coca-Cola, the leading global beverage producer. Although its core Coca-Cola brand drives growth, the company owns a portfolio of 200 or so beverage brands that appeal to all types of people.

Because it has such a strong brand, Coca-Cola has pricing power. It's been able to withstand economic volatility and inflation by raising prices, changing packaging, and experimenting with store product placement. Each small action it takes ripples through its multibillion-dollar business and keeps its margins healthy.

Coca-Cola doesn't need to constantly pump money into upgrades to stay relevant. It's highly focused on innovation, but its Coke brand does the heavy lifting for the business while management tries new flavors and products to see what could be the next big thing.

Most of its earnings go toward creating shareholder value through share buybacks and dividends. Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, with one of the longest track records for increases -- 63 years -- and its dividend yields 2.7% at the current price. These are features Buffett loves in a business.

Coca-Cola stock is having one of its best runs in recent memory, up 16% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 2%. Investors know that this safe stock is likely to keep churning out sales, despite whatever is happening in the broader economy.

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill: America's favorite fast-casual chain

Chipotle practically invented the fast-casual restaurant concept, which combines a fast-food model with a premium menu. Many new restaurants have cropped up over the past few years trying to imitate its incredible success, but as previous CEO Brian Niccol used to say, "The next Chipotle is Chipotle." That's because it still sees the opportunity to double its store count in the U.S. alone and is opening restaurants at a fast pace, with the expectation of about 330 new stores this year.

Although it's been economy-resistant in the past, Chipotle has been going through an unusually soft patch recently. It reported a decline in comparable-store sales ("comps") for the first time in years in the 2025 first quarter. It was only 0.4%, but a decline is a decline.

The pressure has gone on for too long, and Chipotle, despite targeting a more affluent clientele, is finally feeling it. It also may be feeling the effect of competition, since many new players, like Cava Group and Sweetgreen, are now trying their hands at this.

Despite the comps slowdown, Chipotle still reported a sales increase from new store openings, and pricing action saved the comps decline from being too low from a transaction slowdown. Customers might be staying in and cooking their own burritos amid rising costs and prices.

This looks like a short-term situation, and Chipotle has remained profitable with healthy margins, despite the slowdown. Earnings per share (EPS) and operating margin both increased in the first quarter. Chipotle still has a long growth runway as it feeds its target population and opens more stores in suburban areas, reaching more Americans and boosting economic growth in its markets.

3. SoFi Technologies: The new way to bank

Banks are the foundation of economic growth since they provide the capital for individuals and businesses to transact. Almost any U.S. bank could be on this list, but as one of the fastest-growing in the country, SoFi is a great choice for investors who are focused on the long term.

It added 800,000 new members in the first quarter, and 90% of its deposits come from direct deposits. That indicates a membership base with means and keeps the company's funding mechanisms in good shape. As an all-digitial bank, SoFi has lower overhead costs than the traditional bank with physical branches and is reporting healthy profits, despite heavy marketing and launch costs.

In the 2025 first quarter, adjusted net revenue increased 33% year over year, an acceleration. Adjusted EPS increased from $0.02 to $0.06.

SoFi is benefiting from lower interest rates, and its lending segment, which is its core business, is on the mend after teetering last year. Lending revenue increased 25% over last year in the first quarter, and delinquency rates are improving. The financial services segment, which is all non-lending services for non-enterprise customers, is driving the highest growth, and sales doubled year over year in the first quarter.

These are numbers that are hard for any traditional bank, and even for most digital banks, to match. SoFi should be a huge economic booster for many years and add value to a portfolio.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group and Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: short June 2025 $55 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

