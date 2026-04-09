3 Companies Aggressively Raising Dividends While Others Play Defense

Dividend growth stocks may be worth a closer look heading toward the midpoint of 2026, given extreme geopolitical turbulence and concerns about inflation or a recession that are sending skittish investors running from riskier plays. These companies may have a dual appeal for investors trying to balance caution with potential for returns. In addition to helping satisfy a defensive investor's passive-income goals, a company paying a healthy dividend tends to have strong underlying operational health.

Investors seeking this balance might be surprised to find that some stocks in 2026 are using strong free cash flow and earnings gains to make proactive, aggressive distribution increases. The companies below represent a balance of sectors and industries but share a common thread of notable dividend growth backed by strong fundamentals.

Solid Fundamentals Driven by Major Data Center Growth

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is an interesting case because its seemingly run-of-the-mill purview as a commercial and industrial HVAC and contracting company masks the fact that it is increasingly vital to the blossoming AI industry. Comfort Systems is indeed becoming a key builder of infrastructure for data centers and similar operations throughout the country.

The company's dividend yield is modest, hovering around 0.2%, but its payout ratio of 9.69% and its annualized five-year dividend growth rate of 35.3% show a firm that is easily able to sustain its payouts and that has also been augmenting them rapidly in recent years. The latest distribution of 70 cents per share, paid out in March 2026, was a full 10 cents higher than the prior dividend. On top of that, Comfort Systems repurchased nearly $218 million in shares across 2025, further boosting shareholder value.

Free cash flow for 2025 reached a record of $1 billion as fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) surged by 129% year over year (YOY) and gross margin improved. Though the company's backlog shows that it leans heavily on the data center business, in recent quarters, that has been quite lucrative—backlog reached nearly $12 billion by the end of 2025, a record. Even with these impressive results and a share price that has climbed by over 350% in the last year, Comfort Systems is still a Buy according to analysts, and it still has some upside potential (around 5% based on consensus estimates).

Superstar Drug Growth Has Driven AbbVie's Free Cash Flow and Guidance

A pharmaceutical giant with a market capitalization of more than $370 billion, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has an impressive dividend growth record extending back for years. Even with a five-year annualized growth rate of 6.8%, AbbVie still pays a dividend yield around 3.3%. The latest increase of 5.5% further solidifies this record.

Besides its healthy dividend, AbbVie is also a cash flow winner, having generated more than $17.8 billion in free cash flow last year, easily eclipsing its total dividend payments of under $12 billion. Investors may be assured by these figures that the company is likely going to be able to continue to solidly support continued payments of its distributions.

However, AbbVie is leaning fairly heavily on a small number of superstar products—drugs like Skyrizi and Rinvoq, used to treat plaque psoriasis and chronic inflammatory conditions, respectively—which have seen sales surge by about 30% or more YOY in the latest quarter. While this helps boost AbbVie's fiscal 2026 guidance, which calls for free cash flow of close to $19 billion, it leaves the company susceptible to risks if an unforeseen development negatively impacts sales of those products.

Monolithic Power's Data Center Products Fuel Excellent Backlog, Supporting Dividend

Specialty semiconductor maker Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) provides components that are essential to not only data centers but also automotive computing systems and more. The company has grown its dividend by more than a quarter on an annualized five-year basis, with the latest raise being 28% to $2 per share for mid-April 2026. Monolithic has diligently returned about three-quarters of its free cash flow to shareholders in recent years.

In addition to excellent revenue (including a record of more than $751 million last quarter), Monolithic's extensive backlog and book-to-bill ratio above 1.0 means that its dividend is likely stable and capable of further growth. As the company builds out its production capacity, it is positioning itself to continue to meet rising demand. Of course, if a major shift in data center trends occurs, this may leave Monolithic struggling to maintain momentum, so some risk remains. Nonetheless, analysts are quite bullish on MPWR shares overall.

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