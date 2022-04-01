3 Communication Stocks Set to Beat the Odds on Pent-Up Demand

Industry Description

The Zacks Communication - Components industry primarily comprises companies that provide diverse telecom products and services to develop scalable network architecture, demand-driven video solutions and broadband access equipment. These include various building blocks such as small cells, routers and antennas incorporated into equipment and facilities and subsequently utilized by service providers to build networks for end users. The product portfolio encompasses optical and copper connectivity products, hybrid fiber-coaxial equipment, edge routers, metro Wi-Fi, storage and distribution equipment for cable TV operators, modems, EMTAs (Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter), gateways, set-top boxes, analog and digital microphones, audio processors, glass substrates for LCD TVs and notebooks, ceramic substrates for mobile and laboratory filtration products.

What's Shaping the Future of the Communication Components Industry

Chip Shortage Hurting Operations: With the exponential growth of mobile broadband traffic and home Internet solutions owing to the increasing work-from-home trend, digital sustainability has become the norm of the day, and user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. This has resulted in a massive demand for advanced networking architecture, in turn, forcing service providers to spend more on routers and switches as carriers aim to upgrade their networks to support the surge in home data traffic. Further, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization to maintain superior performance standards, creating demand for state-of-the-art wireless products and services. However, uncertainty regarding the continued chip shortage and supply-chain disruptions extending beyond semiconductors have crippled the manufacturing operations of most firms, leading to curtailed production schedules. This has led to acute demand-supply imbalance, as the industry faces a dearth of essential fiber materials, shipping delays and shortages of containers and other raw materials, affecting the expansion and rollout of new broadband networks. Extended lead times for basic components have negatively impacted the delivery schedules and escalated costs, prompting several industry groups to urge the government to take immediate corrective actions.



Demand-Driven Business Model Gains Steam: Fiber networks are essential for the growing deployment of small cells that bring the network closer to the user and supplement macro networks to provide extensive coverage. Telecom service providers are increasingly leaning toward fiber optic cable to meet the burgeoning demand for cloud-based business data and video-streaming services by individuals. Moreover, the fiber-optic cable network is vital for backhaul and last-mile local loop, which are required by wireless service providers to deploy the 5G network. Higher utilization of advanced routers to deliver data packets from one network to another is gaining prominence while state-of-the-art antenna systems remain essential architectural components for seamless connectivity. The telecom firms are aiding their customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation. The convergence of network technologies requires considerable investments from both traditional carriers (telecom and cable) and cloud service providers. Although these investments will eventually help minimize service delivery costs to support broadband competition and wireless densification, short-term profitability has largely been compromised.



Scalable Infrastructure Leading to Seamless Connectivity: Consumer demand for faster Internet speeds with more capacity continues to grow at an escalating rate, primarily driven by the increasing consumption of videos. The wide proliferation of cloud networking solutions is further resulting in increased storage and computing on a virtual plane. As both consumers and enterprises use the network, there is tremendous demand for quality networking equipment. Moreover, the demand for faster data transfer is fueling the growth of optical networks. The industry participants provide the technology that enables customers to manage this exponential bandwidth development cost-effectively through steady investments in state-of-the-art technologies. These include DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification), DSL (Digital Subscriber Line) and Next Generation PON (Passive Optical Network) platforms that enable service providers to deliver the highest bandwidth to subscribers across any physical connection. Further, some firms offer a variety of pathways for providing services through a combination of network-based video transcoding, packaging, storage and compression technologies required to deliver new IP video formats and home gateways to connected devices inside and outside the home.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bullish Trends

The Zacks Communication - Components industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #79, which places it among the top 31% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates solid prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry’s positioning in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.



Before we present a few communication component stocks that are well-positioned to outperform the market based on a strong earnings outlook, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Lags S&P 500, Sector

The Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry has lagged the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector over the past year.



The industry has gained 5.3% over this period compared with the S&P 500 and sector’s rise of 15% and 6.3%, respectively.



One Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B), the industry is currently trading at 3.58X compared with the S&P 500’s 6.84X. It is also below the sector’s trailing-12-month P/B ratio of 8.26X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 4.22X, as low as 1.46X and at the median of 2.94X, as the chart below shows.



Trailing 12-Month price-to-book (P/B) Ratio

3 Communication Components Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

Arista Networks, Inc.: Santa Clara, CA-based Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. It offers one of the broadest product lines of datacenter and campus 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100/400 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. The stock has gained 80.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 29.9% and 41.1% upward, respectively, over the past year.



Arista continues benefiting from the expanding cloud networking market, driven by strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance and programmability that enable integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration. The company’s product portfolio facilitates the implementation of high-performance, highly scalable and appropriate solutions for every environment. Arista provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. The company also continues to innovate in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling. Arista sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Price and Consensus: ANET





Viavi Solutions Inc.: Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. It also offers high-performance thin film optical coatings for light-management solutions used in anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. The stock has gained 24.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 10.8% and 9.2% upward, respectively, over the past year.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks. The healthy growth traction is further demonstrated by the upside in wireless & fiber test, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video test and storage network testing markets. Viavi expects growth to be driven by the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Price and Consensus: VIAV





Knowles Corporation: Headquartered in Itasca, IL, Knowles is a premier provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, automotive and industrial markets. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10% and delivered a modest earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 21% since March 2021.



Voice-powered interactions are fast emerging as a critical and necessary feature as consumers tend to engage with technology through natural, spoken commands across the mobile, ear and IoT platforms. This has led to a wide proliferation of products ranging from mobile phones to headsets and smart speakers to household appliances. Knowles aims to capitalize on its unique capabilities in acoustics, digital signal processing and algorithms to cater to these demands. The transformation from an acoustic component supplier to an audio solutions provider has enabled Knowles to migrate to higher-value solutions and increase content per device.

Price and Consensus: KN

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.