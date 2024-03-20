3 Communication Services Stocks to Buy on Impending Rate Cuts

Communication Services has been one of the success stories from Wall Street over the past year, as the market has rebounded from the vagaries of 2022. As of February 2024, The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) had grown 49.9% year to date, trailing only the broader tech sector.

The sector represents companies that provide wired, wireless, satellite, cable, Internet media services, broadcasting and other communication infrastructure, some of the most forward-looking businesses for investors to get their hands on. Also, these companies generally boast strong fundamentals.

Sectors that have strong fundamentals usually survive market volatility relatively unscathed by cutting costs and maintaining strong balance sheets. Also, with Fed rate cuts on the horizon, currently expected to start from June, the sector has only upsides in the offing. In such an environment, mega-cap growth stocks like tech and communication services seem lucrative as they currently seem undervalued.

Effectively being a subset of the tech sector, companies that comprise communication services constantly invest in new technologies and innovation and offer significant opportunities for price appreciation.

The hype around “generative AI” has made mainstream headlines in the past year and has driven growth in this sector. Several communication services companies could be well-positioned to benefit from the continued evolution of generative AI capabilities. However, while generative AI is a new chapter with the potential to drive incremental engagement and enhance relationships between customers and companies, only time will tell whether the market upside it has created is, in fact, a bubble. For the time being, the tech sector, and the communication services segment in particular, will make hay while the sun shines.

Thus, we have selected three communication services stocks that should be gaining ground in the ensuing months and should be looked into now. The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum; the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners.

Twilio Inc. TWLO is a company that provides customer engagement platform solutions globally.

Twilio’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 12.7% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SES S.A. SGBAF is a company engaged in the business of satellite-based data transmission and related services.

SES’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 10.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 32.6% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A.

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR is an audio technology company that primarily markets gaming headset solutions, game controllers and gaming flight simulations.

HEAR’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 187.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 157.1% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A.

