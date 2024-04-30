3 Comeback Stocks to Buy on the Cusp of Explosive Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The past few years have been a rollercoaster ride for investors, with many quality stocks declining substantially from their peaks and yet to regain lost ground. However, solid businesses with strong fundamentals rarely disappoint in the long-run. Though temporarily beaten down, these companies are likely to make a full recovery and deliver substantial returns, for those with the patience to hold through the storm.

While timing the exact bottom is impossible, there are bargains emerging among stocks that still have big growth runways ahead along with bargain-basement share prices unlikely to plunge much further. Of course, with the possibility that markets are at a turning point, it makes sense to remain prudent and avoid overexposure. But for investors comfortable with some modest risk in exchange for multibagger upside over the coming years, here are three promising comeback stocks to consider.

Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ) is one of the many fintech firms that have been struggling to get their stock prices up. SQ stock has been trading around $70 (±$20) for almost the last two years. However, the company’s core business has shown no substantial slowdown in growth, and management appears to be executing very well.

Block is one of the companies that was seen as a high-growth alternative to PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), with the drawback being that this company did produce the kind of profits PayPal did. This drawback is also no longer a cause for concern, since Block recently turned profitable and is growing its profits rapidly.

Block grew revenue by 25% in 2023 with net income for the whole year turning positive, at just $9.8 million. Net income is expected to rise significantly higher in the coming years. Additionally, the company’s earnings per share are expected to rise from just $1.80 in 2023 to $6.40 in 2026. This means this fintech play is not only high growth but also highly profitable. Software companies that can churn out good profits and double-digit growth often trade near 10-times forward sales. Block is a steal in comparison.

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is another company that has disappointed shareholders. Regardless, the reason behind Alibaba’s underperformance is pretty obvious. This company has been under attack by Chinese authorities, and investors are now considering the company’s very sluggish growth. Moreover, it is important to keep in mind that the broader Chinese market has been trending lower. The Hang Seng Index’s returns have been a joke compared to the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, or any other major index from most countries. It is understandable why many investors steer clear from Chinese stocks.

That said, I still think that the upside potential here is very significant and BABA stock is likely bottoming out at these levels. China’s e-commerce market is still projected to grow at a 10%-plus compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2029, so I believe Alibaba has the potential for valuation expansion over time. Jack Ma also stepped down from being Alibaba’s CEO, and China’s recent bout of stimulus measures has helped the stock market pull a slight recovery recently. If we see sustained recovery for Alibaba, it could turn out to be one of the best comeback stocks on this list.

PDD Holdings (PDD)

This is another Chinese company, but the growth story with this company has been entirely different. Moreover, this stock is not as beaten down as the other ones, but I still see explosive growth potential ahead. The company operates Pinduoduo in China and Temu outside of China.

You have likely heard of Temu, as that app is now one of the most popular apps on Apple’s app store due to its bargain pricing. This popularity is only getting better with time.

The growth here has been stellar, too. PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) grew revenue by 89.7% year-over-year in 2023 and net income jumped 90.3%. Analysts expect revenue to grow another 49.3% in 2024 along with 30% earnings per share growth. You’re paying just 15-times forward earnings for the stock. That’s dirt cheap, as far as I’m concerned.

