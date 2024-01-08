3 Columbia Mutual Fund to Buy for Promising Returns

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a U.S.-based investment firm. As of Sep 30, 2023 it managed assets worth $587 billion. With its headquarters in Boston, Columbia Threadneedle Investments has offices in 17 countries. The company’s investment strategy relies on the research conducted by a team of over 200 analysts who use analytics to make informed investment choices. Columbia Threadneedle is well-equipped to navigate the changing dynamics of the market. Its commitment to innovation makes it an attractive choice for investments.

Investing in Columbia mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Columbia mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund LBSAX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing equity securities. LBSAX advisors also invest in securities of companies that show potential for long-term growth.

Tara Gately has been the lead manager of LBSAX since Sep 12, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (3.4%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.4%) and Broadcom Inc. (2.9%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

LBSAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.1% and 9.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91% compared to the category average of 0.95%. LBSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Fund NSGAX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings equity securities falling within the market capitalization range of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. NSGAX also invests in foreign securities.

Tiffany Wade has been the lead manager of NSGAX since Nov 25, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (7.6%), Apple (6.2%) and Alphabet Inc. (5.6%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

NSGAX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.1% and 12.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.81% compared to the category average of 0.84%. NSGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Columbia Seligman Technology and Information Fund SCIOX invests most of its assets in securities of technology and information companies. SCIOX also invests in foreign investments.

Paul H. Wick has been the lead manager of SCIOX since Jan 1, 1990. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Lam Research Corp (7.5%), Apple Inc. (4.7%) and Broadcom Inc. (4.5%) as of Aug 31, 2023.

SCIOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.3% and 21.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared to the category average of 1.05%. SCIOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

