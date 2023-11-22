3 Cohen & Steers Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Cohen & Steers is an investment management company that has been in the industry for more than 35 years and has $75.2 billion in assets under management. They are known for their expertise in real assets and alternative income. Their mutual funds have a track record of success, global knowledge and a focus on innovation. With a client-centered approach, Cohen & Steers offers an option for investors looking to achieve attractive returns and diversify their investment portfolios.

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund CSUAX invests the majority of its total assets in U.S. and non-U.S. common stocks, and other equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports, telecommunications companies and other infrastructure companies. CSUAX advisors also invest in companies located outside the United States and those conducting a significant amount of business internationally.

Thuy Quynh Dang has been the lead manager of CSUAX since Jan 10, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NextEra Energy, Inc. (2.1%), American Tower Corp (6.1%) and Sempra (1.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

CSUAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.7% and 3.7%, respectively. CSUAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Cohen & Steers Low Duration Pref & Inc Fund LPXAX invests most of its assets in preferred and other income securities issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. companies. LPXAX also invests in exchange-traded, bank, diversified financials, real estate and insurance industries.

William F. Scapell has been the lead manager of LPXAX since Nov 29, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NextEra Energy, Inc. (1.4%), Kilroy Realty Corp (1.1%) and The Southern Co (1%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

LPXAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 0.1% and 2.1%, respectively. LPXAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%.

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund RAPAX invests in various real asset classes such as real estate investment trusts, commodities, natural resource companies, infrastructure companies, and gold and other precious metals. RAPAX advisors also choose to invest in short-term, fixed-income securities.

Tyler Rosenlicht has been the lead manager of RAPAX since Jan 31, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like SPDR Gold MiniShares (2.7%), Prologis, Inc. (1.9%) and American Tower Corp (1.6%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

RAPAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9% and 5.1%, respectively. RAPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.15%.

