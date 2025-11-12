3 Cohen & Steers Mutual Funds Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

Cohen & Steers manages $90.9 billion in assets and has more than 35 years of experience in investment management. It operates its business activities from six different locations across the world. The investment process at Cohen & Steers uses fundamental analysis through both top-down and bottom-up methods to assess relative value and total return potential, and security risks. It implements the environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria for investment evaluation. These characteristics of Cohen & Steers make it a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Cohen & Steers mutual funds — Cohen & Steers Prfrd Secs & Inc SMA Shrs PISHX, Cohen & Steers Low Duration Pref & Inc LPXFX and Cohen & Steers Realty Shares CSRSX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, a minimum initial investment of $ 5,000, and expense ratios considerably below the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Cohen & Steers Prfrd Secs & Inc SMA Shrs fund invests most of its assets in preferred and other income securities from both U.S. and international issuers.

Lloyd McAdams has been the lead manager of PISHX since Nov. 27, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Preferred Stock (97.6%), Other (1.3%) and Cash (1%) as of April 30, 2025.

PISHX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.9% and 5.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.09%. PISHX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Cohen & Steers Low Duration Pref & Inc fund invests in income-producing and preferred securities from both U.S. and foreign issuers.

Elaine Zaharis-Nikas has been the lead manager of LPXFX since Nov. 30, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like American Homes 4 Rent (0.8%), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (0.8%) and AbbVie Inc. (0.7%) as of April 30, 2025.

LPXFX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.60%. LPXFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares fund seeks maximum total return through both current income and capital appreciation by investing in real estate securities, primarily real estate investment trusts, which are commonly referred to as REITs.

Jon Y. Cheigh has been the lead manager of CSRSX since Oct. 17, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Welltower Inc. (10.9%), American Tower Corp (8.4%), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (8.2%) as of June 30, 2025.

CSRSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.6% and 8.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.88%. CSRSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

