3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Benefit From 2023’s Top Trends

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The cloud computing industry is booming, making it an attractive investment area. The need for cloud computing is set to rise rapidly in the years ahead, thanks to the secular growth in technology. In 2023, several trends are expected to shape the industry, such as the growing utilization of artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

These underlying trends will experience exponential growth, paving the way for the cloud computing industry. Investors must consider innovation, demand and supply, diversification, scalability, and market share to invest in cloud computing stocks. The best cloud computing stocks for 2023 will excel in crafting solutions tailored to these areas.

For instance, cloud computing stocks with strong innovation and technology will be well-positioned to benefit from the growing use of AI and ML. Those with high demand and supply will meet the needs of businesses relying on cloud computing services. Cloud computing stocks with diversification and scalability will adapt to changing market conditions and keep growing.

This article will focus on three cloud computing stocks with the best positioning to benefit from 2023’s top trends. These companies are cloud computing industry leaders, boasting a proven innovation and technology track record. They also possess a strong market share, high demand and supply, diversification, and scalability. By investing in these cloud computing stocks, investors can gain exposure to one of the world’s fastest-growing industries and potentially profit from its continued growth.

Without further delay, here are three cloud computing stocks to consider.

Salesforce (CRM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is among the best cloud computing companies, making it a viable option for investors seeking cloud computing stocks to buy for 2023 trends. The company’s strength lies in its innovation and technology, having pioneered cloud technology in the late 1990s.

As a full-blown tech platform for businesses of all sizes, Salesforce has diversified its offerings through organic growth and acquisitions, making it a standout in the industry.

Salesforce is renowned for its customer relationship management software’s widespread adoption by businesses globally. The high demand and supply of its software add to its appeal. The company’s diversification and scalability offer investors a dependable choice as cloud computing’s growth persists. No wonder it found itself on a great list of stocks compiled by my colleague, Alex Sirois.

Salesforce’s acquisition of Slack directly competes with Microsoft’s Teams collaboration suite. As a full-blown tech platform for all business sizes, Salesforce invests in or acquires smaller cloud peers such as Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY).

With shares rising almost 42% since the start of the year, momentum shows no signs of slowing down. It is an ideal time to catch and the train.

In summary, Salesforce is a highly profitable company that invests heavily in maximizing its expansion. Under CEO Marc Benioff’s ambitious vision, the company aims to become a global tech giant within a decade. This goal positions it for sustained growth and solidifies its status among top cloud computing stocks. Its strengths include innovation, technology, high demand, diversification, scalability, and robust market share.

And if you are still unconvinced, check out this great analysis from Joel Baglole. It only adds to the reasons to invest in Salesforce.

DigitalOcean (DOCN)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN), a new player in the cloud computing industry, went public in early 2021.

As a public cloud infrastructure and software provider akin to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, it sets itself apart by catering to small businesses and start-ups. Often overlooked by larger players focusing on big enterprises, these communities find a valuable resource in this provider.

Despite small businesses making up around half of the global economy’s production, most IT investments are typically made by large organizations. However, a lucrative niche in serving small businesses needs digital transformation. DigitalOcean is meeting this need by offering a comprehensive range of affordable services to help small companies adapt to the new era of technology.

As investors scour the market for the best cloud computing stocks to buy for 2023 trends, DigitalOcean emerges as a frontrunner. By concentrating on a niche market, it aims to establish itself as a leading force in the industry.

DigitalOcean distinguishes itself through its emphasis on diversification and scalability. Providing an extensive array of cloud services, the cloud computing firm accommodates businesses of all sizes. By leveraging cloud computing capabilities, DigitalOcean has developed flexible, scalable solutions to foster growth.

In summary, as cloud-based service demand soars, DigitalOcean claims a strong market share. Consequently, this makes it a top cloud computing stock for astute investors. DigitalOcean positions itself well in the flourishing cloud computing industry by maintaining a cutting-edge approach and investing in pioneering technologies.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Source: Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock.com

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) quickly went from obscurity to household name status. During the pandemic, it emerged as an essential tool, enabling families and business teams to maintain communication despite the distance.

Pre-pandemic, many in-person meetings were unnecessary, and Zoom filled the gap seamlessly. The success it achieved during the pandemic establishes it as a fundamental necessity for corporate communication services even after pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Zoom created a stir in the summer of 2021 by revealing plans to acquire Five9, a specialist in corporate contact centers. While Five9 shareholders did not approve the deal, Zoom launched its video Engagement Center product. This move shows that Zoom is targeting a larger share of the global telecommunications industry by pursuing significant business communication accounts.

Zoom is reaping the rewards of shifts in personal communication. While mobile phone service remains indispensable, cloud-based video interactions may challenge conventional telecommunications companies in the future. As internet access broadens, maintaining connections could increasingly lean toward cloud software providers, sidelining traditional phone companies.

However, there is one thing worth noting before investing in Zoom stock. Undoubtedly, the company enjoyed exemplary years during the pandemic. As a result, the markets also helped the stock flourish. But, as of press time, shares find themselves down almost 100% from their all-time high.

A momentum slowdown may be worrisome, but it’s essential to consider the bigger picture. The pandemic demonstrated that remote work and maintaining productivity are feasible for many organizations. This bodes well for Zoom’s long-term prospects, making a valuation adjustment beneficial for investors.

Done with this list and want to read more? Here is a great list of stocks worth looking into.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post 3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Benefit From 2023’s Top Trends appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.