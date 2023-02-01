3 Climate Change Penny Stocks That Will Make You Rich in 5 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in climate change penny stocks has never been a better opportunity than now. The prevalence of green energy has become ubiquitous over time, and savvy investors looking to invest in the future of sustainability will benefit immensely. With a well-rounded portfolio, these investments could be incredibly valuable in the coming years.

Furthermore, research suggests that the renewable energy space will continue to accelerate each year. For instance, The U.S. grid operated more than three times the installed solar photovoltaic capacity after last year compared to 2017. Moreover, installed capacity could grow by a whopping 84% in two years. Therefore, the potential of investing in the sector is massive, and investing in penny stocks will enable investors to gain exposure without breaking the bank.

Ticker Company Price SUNW Sunworks $2.24 DNN Denison Mines $1.40 GEVO Gevo $2.10

Sunworks (SUNW)

Source: chuyuss / Shutterstock.com

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is an innovative leader in the ever-evolving solar power systems space. The firm has something to offer for everyone, whether you are a commercial customer looking for ways to reduce overhead costs or a residential customer wanting to help reduce its carbon footprint. The company proudly serves multiple existing markets such as agricultural, commercial, industrial, state and federal government, and public works.

Sunworks’ incredible growth in the past quarter is a testament to its potential and should be of significant interest to investors. Revenues reaching $40.71 million represent an impressive 30.4% increase from the prior-year period, while losses narrowed significantly from $6.45 million to $5.39 million.

Moreover, the firm has $14 million in liquidity, and with its continual progress on narrowing net losses, it will soon turn a corner and reach profitability. Sunworks has displayed its commitment to fiscal responsibility, providing an encouraging sign for investors and the longevity of the enterprise moving forward.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Source: iStock

Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) is an incredible Canadian exploration, development, and production company and one of the top players in the uranium market. With due diligence, financial analysis, and an understanding of the risks associated with this sector, Denison Mines can be a reliable option for investors interested in placing their bets in the sector.

In an ever-changing commodity market, Denison Mines has created a competitive advantage by diversifying its investments and looking beyond the uranium sector. This strategy has paid off, with substantial fortunes reaped from the company’s pipeline of projects, including Wheeler River and McClean Lake. In a world of highly competitive markets, Denison stands out for its low-cost production of high-quality uranium ore. Investors can be assured that the prospects are great on this front, with low costs enabling significantly higher margins and larger reward potential. It’s no wonder Denison Mines has cemented itself as a leader in the industry.

Gevo (GEVO)

Source: m.photo / Shutterstock.com

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is making great strides in the aviation fuel sector. Its recent move to start construction on a large-scale production facility signals its intention to become a major player in the nascent sector quickly.

The future of sustainability looks encouraging, with Gevo receiving a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently. Taking this one step further, Qatar and Iberia Airlines have agreed to purchase 5 and 6 million gallons of fuel annually, starting in 2028.

This agreement is sure to promote lasting economic change worldwide by incentivizing other companies to seek more sustainable methods of conducting business, boosting its top-line growth in the process. According to Allied Market Research, the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow by a stellar 56.4% from 2020 to 2030.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

